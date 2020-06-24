eWaste
Andy Gomarsall on sport and technology: Businesses need to embrace sustainability if they want to compete
Ahead of his appearance at the BusinessGreen Technology Festival, the former England rugby player and tech entrepreneur talks sales and sustainability
Rugby World Cup Winner Andy Gomarsall joins line up for BusinessGreen Technology Festival
Now a director at IT services and recycling specialist N2S, Andy Gomarsall, MBE, joins BusinessGreen to talk sport, sales strategies, and sustainability
Law to end "toxic colonialism" comes into force
Governments ratify treaty amendment banning export of hazardous waste from EU and OECD countries
Dell's discovery: Closed loops require an open mind
The tech giant reveals how it is expanding its recycling and re-use efforts
UK worst offender in Europe for electronic waste exports - report
Electronic waste hazardous due to toxic parts was tracked to developing countries
TechUK: Could VAT cuts boost tech repair and re-use?
New report calls on government to use upcoming Waste and Resources Strategy to tackle eWaste and incentivise circular economy models
Time to tackle data security at the end of life
We need to foster a culture of data husbandry and security if we are to maintain consumer trust in the reuse and recycling of electronics
Why consumer electronics giants are flunking toxic phaseouts
And what other industry sectors can learn from those shortcomings
O2: Cutting emissions in an industry defined by disruption
The tech industry is famous for fostering innovation that delivers sweeping change - presenting a challenge for traditional sustainability strategies
How Energizer is taking on the holy grail of e-waste
How one company is tackling a big perennial e-waste contender
There's no excuse for security concerns contributing to e-waste
Pat Clawson of Blancco Technology Group argues the IT industry needs to get better at tackling the security concerns that contribute to low levels of electronics recycling
Disappearing ink? 'Unprinting' technology aims to boost reuse of office paper
Clean tech start up Reduse says its technology can turn printed sheets back into white paper
Will the EU Circular Economy Package deliver a waste revolution?
Later today the European Commission will unveil the long-awaited draft of its new circular economy package - but will it live up to expectations?
The benefit of more electronics recycling? Try $10bn
Tech manufacturers are pretty efficient when it comes to reusing natural capital, but they could do far more
WRAP launches €2.1m project to explore commercial opportunities of electronic waste recovery
EU-backed CRM Recovery project will research the economic potential of practices and processes that recover critical raw materials and precious metal
Send & Destroy launches 'first' postal service for greener e-waste disposal
New company hopes to cut electronic waste going to landfill by offering safe disposal of devices storing sensitive data
New £775,000 fund aims to boost e-waste recycling
Local authorities urged to partner with waste disposal companies to bid for up to £100,000 towards electrical waste schemes
Apple, Microsoft, Motorola wring new revenue out of e-waste
Recycling is the last recourse for collection programs managed by reverse logistics company Li Tong Group, which prioritizes reuse of high-value components
Argos launches waste-tackling gadget trade-in service
Shoppers can now trade-in their unwanted tech goods in return for a gift card
UN: $19bn 'tsunami' of e-waste must be tackled
As much as 90 per cent of world's electronic waste is being illegally traded or dumped, UN Environment Programme warns
Global e-waste mountain costing economy $52bn a year
UN University report reveals almost 42 million tonnes of electronic and electrical equipment was thrown out last year
How 125 million old smartphones are going to waste
Tapping into growing markets for used devices can drive revenues and reduce companies' carbon impact, Green Alliance study concludes
Auto industry confident it can meet 95 per cent recycling target
Metal recyclers and auto manufacturers prepare to comply with tough new EU targets
WRAP reveals plan to wrestle with daunting eWaste challenge
New ESAP initiative to kick off with in-depth exploration of the complex waste challenges faced by the electronics industry