Mobile operators dial up plan to tackle world's five billion dormant phones

A dozen of the world's largest mobile operators have today launched a new mission to recover the estimated five billion mobile phones currently sitting unused in desk drawers around the world.

Co-ordinated by the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA), the new initiative brings together BT Group, Globe Telecom, Orange, Safaricom, Singtel, Tele2, and Telefonica, among others. It will see operators commit to a series of new targets designed to boost recovery, reuse, and recycling rates across the industry and accelerate the adoption of more circular business models.

Specifically, the operators have committed to increasing the take back of mobile phones through operator schemes so they amount to at least 20 per cent of the number of new mobile devices distributed directly to customers.

They have also pledged to boost recovery of mobiles and prevent devices going to landfill or incineration so that by 2030 100 per cent of used mobile devices collected through operator take-back schemes will be repaired, reused or transferred to controlled recycling organisations.

According to the GSMA, a refurbished phone can have an 87 per cent lower climate impact than a newly manufactured phone.

Moreover, the tradde body estimates that if properly recycled, five billion mobile phones could recover $8bn worth of gold, palladium, silver, copper, rare earth elements, and other critical minerals, and enough cobalt for 10 million electric car batteries.

The new initiative will also make available a raft of resources to help improve reuse and recycling programmes across the industry.

"Most mobile operators around the world are already taking concrete actions to rapidly cut their carbon emissions over the next decade," said John Giusti, chief regulatory officer for the GSMA. "Moreover, mobile connectivity is playing a major role in helping all sectors of the economy reduce their climate impact, enabling smarter and more efficient manufacturing, transport, and building, to name a few.

"However, mobile operators are determined to go further. We believe in the need to move to a more circular economy to reduce the impact of mobile technology on the environment, and applaud the latest commitments from 12 leading operators to accelerate the transition to greater circularity. In addition to the environmental benefits, more efficient and responsible use of resources could lower costs and make devices more affordable for the unconnected."

Philippe Lucas, executive vice president for devices and partnerships at Orange, said: "This initiative underlines the significant momentum under way in the operator community to boost decarbonisation and the circular economy and we are proud to be part of it.

"It is only by working collectively that we can succeed, hence why Orange is playing a pivotal role in driving device longevity in the smartphone ecosystem, working with hardware and OS providers alike. Initiatives like these underscore our unwavering commitment to a sustainable future and will support Orange's mission to attain net zero carbon emissions by 2040."

The news comes on the same day as a whitepaper from a group academics that explores some of the best practices that can help businesses deliver a more circular economy.

Lead author of the report, Dr Stijn van Ewijk from UCL, said: "The circular economy is seen as new, but we've been studying sustainability and what has been called an 'industrial ecology system' for decades. Industrial ecology is about measuring and reducing environmental impacts from the use of energy and materials. So there's huge expertise in this field, whether it's the ability to do systems analyses, assess product life cycles, or plan circular economy systems."

The report urges businesses to work more closely with academia to better understand the full lifestyle impact of products and materials to minimise the risk of unintended consequences.

"On a purely practical level, we want to urge political leaders and companies to work with industrial ecologists to get the right evidence to develop new policies," said van Ewijk. "If the evidence is already out there, we probably have access to it and know how to interpret it. If not, we can look for the answers by using tried and tested methods. Industrial ecology can't predict the future, but our forward-looking assessment methods help anticipate the environmental benefits of new technologies and practices."

Want to understand what is going on at the cutting edge of sustainability? Check out BusinessGreen Intelligence - the premier information for professionals focused on the UK's green economy.