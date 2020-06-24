European Parliament
Our first past the post electoral system is hampering the green economy
In her valedictory column as an MEP, the Greens Molly Scott Cato argues that until Labour embraces electoral reform the UK's net zero transition will remain badly underpowered
EU lawmakers strike compromise on green finance taxonomy
MEPs and Finnish presidency of the EU Council agree a compromise on taxonomy regulation, ending tussle over whether nuclear can qualify as 'green'
European Parliament declares climate emergency
EU urged to step up ambition on slashing greenhouse gas emissions as key climate meetings loom
European Commission: Climate promises help clinch victory for Ursula von der Leyen
Former German Defence Minister becomes first female European Commission President. securing narrow parliamentary approval after promising increased climate action
After the green rush: What the EU elections could spell for green business
Climate and environment were top EU election issues prompting a 'green wave' of MEPs, but how might this translate into policy action?
European elections: Green wave sweeps Europe
Collapse in support for centre ground parties powers rise of greens across the continent
What do the European elections mean for climate action?
Populists and the liberal order go head-to-head in a battle for control of Europe this week - The results could define the EU's approach to the climate crisis for years to come
EU Parliament backs single-use plastic ban
Legislation is now set to be confirmed by Council of Ministers, ready to take force in 2021
Plastic crackdown: Europe moves to ban single-use plastic
Europe-wide ban could be in place on certain items by 2021 - but is the war on plastics a distraction from the climate fight?
EU Parliament votes to speed up electric vehicle adoption
BREAKING: Parliament proposes tough new zero emission vehicle targets
EU circular economy plans clear major hurdle after MEP approval
MEPs vote in favour of legislation that includes 65 per cent recycling target for 2035 and aims to halve food waste by 2030
European Parliament votes to strengthen 2030 renewables goals and set 'net zero' emission target
Parliament backs proposal for 35 per cent renewables target and binding energy efficiency goal, and embraces 'game-changer' target to build a 'net zero' emission economy
EU preps rules requiring new buildings to install electric vehicle charge points
Industry Committee of MEPs overwhelmingly backs proposals for new long term energy efficiency goals and electric vehicle charging standards
MEPs urge EU to ratchet up climate target
Parliament calls for EU climate target to deliver net zero emissions by 2050 and condemns President Trump's Paris withdrawal as 'a step backwards'
Leaked EU Article 50 response reveals bloc regards environment as negotiating red line
European Parliament resolution declares any future agreement between EU and UK is conditional on Britain adhering to the trading bloc's legislation and policies on environment and climate change