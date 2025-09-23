European Commission proposes further one-year delay to EU anti-deforestation rules

clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Commission claims IT software and data processing shortcomings must be overcome before EU Deforestation Regulation can come into force

The European Commission has today proposed delaying the introduction of its landmark EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) by another year, citing concerns over shortcomings in the software and data processes...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'Super batteries': Ofgem advances plans for new wave of Long Duration Energy Storage projects

Mars snacking factories in Europe now fully powered by renewables

More on Supply chain

Mars snacking factories in Europe now fully powered by renewables
Supply chain

Mars snacking factories in Europe now fully powered by renewables

Food giant says switch to renewables at European factories marks 'significant milestone' in its global journey towards net zero by 2050

Amber Rolt
clock 23 September 2025 • 2 min read
Top corporates launch Sustainable Concrete Buyers Alliance
Supply chain

Top corporates launch Sustainable Concrete Buyers Alliance

Amazon and Meta among founding members of new group designed to drive demand for low carbon concrete

James Murray
James Murray
clock 22 September 2025 • 3 min read
'When farmers thrive, we all thrive': PepsiCo and Unilever launch global regenerative farming initiative
Supply chain

'When farmers thrive, we all thrive': PepsiCo and Unilever launch global regenerative farming initiative

New programme aims to support regenerative agriculture practices through tools, training, and funding to help farmers adopt sustainable practices

Amber Rolt
clock 19 September 2025 • 3 min read