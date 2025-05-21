'Buy Better to Build Better': New European coalition launches to encourage greener procurement practices

New initiative calls for public procurement processes to boost competitiveness, circular, and low-carbon solutions in the European construction sector

More than 30 stakeholders from across the construction value chain, civil society, and public authorities have joined forces to launch a new coalition to promote green public procurement (GPP) practices...

Amber Rolt

Amber Rolt
clock 20 May 2025 • 3 min read
