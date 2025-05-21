'Buy Better to Build Better': New European coalition launches to encourage greener procurement practices

New initiative calls for public procurement processes to boost competitiveness, circular, and low-carbon solutions in the European construction sector
More than 30 stakeholders from across the construction value chain, civil society, and public authorities have joined forces to launch a new coalition to promote green public procurement (GPP) practices...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis