Trump administration acknowledges 4C warming risk, to justify higher vehicle emissions
Washington Post reveals draft statement accepts risk of extreme climate change, and uses it to argue there is no point trying to curb emissions
Sick of coal yet?
The recent EPA decision doesn't just fail sustainability professionals — it will trigger a public health crisis
'Wholly inadequate': White House seeks to boost coal with Clean Power Plan overhaul
EPA proposes 'Affordable Clean Energy Rule', predicting relaxation of emissions rules will cut coal power polluters' compliance costs by up to $400m a year
Tilting at 'windmills': Trump's energy and climate policy rollback faces fresh blows
Courts continue to challenge the Trump administration's attempts to dilute environmental rules, but that is not stopping the President raving once again against renewable energy
Trump steps up war on environmental policy
From lashing out at 'radical environmentalists' to plotting a watering down of light bulb standards, it has been a busy week for the Trump administration
Scott Pruitt has gone - for all the wrong reasons
Tom Chivers argues that despite the federal government's corruption and incompetence, there are still reasons to hope the US can drive global climate action
Scott Pruitt is out but his impact on the environment will be felt for years
Pruitt's actions at the EPA have left a demoralized agency where staff fear their ability to protect public health is diminished
18 US states sue Trump administration over emissions rules rollback
California and 17 other states are challenging EPA move to relax vehicle emissions standards
As Trump readies green auto rules rollback, polling reveals rising public concerns over pollution
Reports suggest a watering down of auto emissions rules is imminent, but could the move provide more ammunition for Trump's opponents at the midterms?
Green Apple: Tech giant confirms it is now 100 per cent powered by renewables
Apple announces renewables milestone, as company sets out opposition to EPA attempts to scrap Clean Power Plan
State lawmakers hit back at EPA moves to relax car emission standards
Trump administration decision on Monday to roll back Obama-era vehicle emission standards sparks vocal opposition from US state governors, attorney generals, and mayors
EPA moves to relax US vehicle emission standards
Potential blow for carbon reduction efforts, as EPA chief Scott Pruitt reveals plans to roll back Obama rules on vehicle emissions
Will these popular corporate sustainability programs survive the next US budget?
The US spending bill due March 23 could make or break many clean energy and sustainability programs
Trump's infrastructure plan aims to sweep away 'inefficient' environmental reviews
Trump's plan would threaten endangered species or fragile habitats with limits for environmental reviews
Vehicles are now America's biggest CO2 source but EPA is tearing up regulations
Transport overtook power generation for climate-warming emissions in 2017 but the Trump administration is reversing curbs on auto industry pollution
Legal action looms as EPA launches Clean Power Plan repeal effort
Scott Pruitt signs notice proposing scrapping of Clean Power Plan, as EPA fails to confirm whether it will come forward with a replacement
Trump administration aims axe at Clean Power Plan, but does it matter?
EPA chief Scott Pruitt expected to formally start proceedings to scrap clean power rules, as he signals he wants to kill off renewables tax breaks
EPA reverses decision to delay US ozone pollution deadline
EPA administrator Scott Pruitt U-turns on plan to delay deadline to comply with ozone air pollution rules following lawsuit from 15 states
EPA chief downplays human impact on climate as Energy Star program faces cut
Climate scientists respond angrily to Scott Pruitt's climate denial comments as more EPA green programmes reportedly face budget cuts
Trump poised to scrap US Clean Power Plan and cut green budgets
US President expected to sign executive order to rescind major industrial emissions regulation this week with NOAA budget cuts also in the offing
EPA moves confirm Trump's climate hostility, but what of the Paris Agreement?
Reports suggest major internal battle between Trump advisors over whether to stick with the Paris Agreement
Reports: Trump to propose slashing EPA budget by a quarter
US media reports Trump's budget proposals will impose deep cuts on the EPA, as President seeks to free up money to boost military spending
EPA chief Pruitt: 'We can be both pro-energy and pro-environment'
President Trump appointee gives first address to Environmental Protection Agency employees in Washington DC
Reports: President Trump sets sights on EPA
Reports suggest Trump is planning executive orders targeting the EPA and is considering appointing a climate sceptic as his official science advisor