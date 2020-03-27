Global briefing: EPA suspends environmental law enforcement in response to pandemic
All the key green business news from around the world this week
US EPA suspends enforcement activity, as EU lobbyists call for delay to emissions rules Global emissions may have fallen as the coronavirus pandemic has shuttered businesses around the world, but environmental...
Back to Top
More news
Global briefing: EPA suspends environmental law enforcement in response to pandemic
All the key green business news from around the world this week
BusinessGreen Leaders Awards: Entry deadline extended ahead of rescheduled ceremony
The UK's biggest celebration of the green economy will now take place this autumn
Reports: Coronavirus forces EDF to delay application for new UK nuclear plant
French energy giant looks set to lodge plans to build Sizewell C nuclear power station in Suffolk later than planned
EU signals desire for green focus in coronavirus economic recovery plans
Green transition efforts should be integrated into Covid-19 recovery plans, according to European Council statement