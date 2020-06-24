England
Wild solutions: Public bodies back CCC call for expansion of forests, peatlands, and wetlands
The Environment Agency, Forestry Commission and Natural England have voiced strong support for several key recommendations outlined in today’s Committee on Climate Change land use report
CPRE: England could enjoy £2bn boost from 'all-in' recycling take-back system
A Deposit Return Scheme enabling the take back of used bottles and drinks cans could deliver a huge economic boost, CPRE claims
'No one can control the weather': Dry winter prompts summer drought warning across south east England
Businesses urged to improve water management, as Environment Agency warns of a possible drought this summer
Vattenfall in talks to develop Great Yarmouth offshore wind operations base
Swedish renewable energy firm in negotiations with Peel Ports to invest in Norfolk coastal town, potentially creating 150 jobs
Local town plans 'not dealing with climate change effectively'
Research led by Town and Country Planning Association claims most new local plans in England not adequately addressing emissions or adaptation
National Recycling guidelines set out 'definitive' list of what can and cannot be recycled
New guidelines also explain how some recycled items need to be disposed of in certain ways
Is a nationwide recycling system framework the panacea for England's struggling recycling sector?
WRAP has unveiled guidelines to improve consistency of England's recycling collections, but will it be enough to boost recycling rates?
WRAP unveils framework to boost consistency of home recycling collections
Industry and government-backed guidelines set out three core collection systems aimed at boosting quantity and quality of recycling
Aldersgate Group calls for emission reduction plan to boost Northern green economy
Low carbon policy landscape would boost private investment in the North, says green business group, pointing to significant potential for further growth in the region
The low carbon economy: a great opportunity for the North
A clear national emissions reduction plan and greater support from local authorities for low carbon projects could deliver further benefits to the region, writes Aldersgate Group's Nick Molho
Report: Household recycling saved nearly 4m tonnes of CO2 in 2014/15
Consultancy Eunomia ranks recycling performance of councils in England, Wales and NI by CO2 savings
Are farmers in England taking climate change seriously enough?
More than half of 2,000 farms in England surveyed by Defra do not consider greenhouse gas emissions in their decisions on crops, land and livestock
The UK's low-carbon economy - in charts
Latest official green economy data for 2014 has been published by the ONS - BusinessGreen charts the key findings
Why is England's progress on recycling so rubbish?
The latest recycling figures from Defra suggest English recycling rates are stalling, putting our 2020 targets further out of reach. What's going on?
Arts sector reports five per cent annual fall in greenhouse gas emissions
Savings delivered after Arts Council England included environmental reporting requirements in its major funding agreements
England unveil green World Cup strip made from recycled bottles
New Nike kits are made using material produced from 18 recycled plastic bottles
It's green up North - part two: Liverpool
Liverpool is looking to offshore wind to position itself as 'a city which is both green and competitive'
It's green up North - part one: Leeds
New devolved powers are helping the Yorkshire city drive its green economy
Engineers demand dam action
Institution of Civil Engineers warns delayed implementation of reservoir safety regulation is putting properties at risk
Severn Barrage: MPs not convinced by green credentials
Report argues proposed £25bn scheme "has not demonstrated sufficient value as a low-carbon energy source to override regional and environmental concerns"
Leeds launches 'UK's largest' Green Deal scheme
Councillor says £100m initiative should help 12,000 homes fit energy efficiency measures
Anti-wind farm ads dismissed as hot air by watchdog
Advertising Standards Authority concludes campaign group's anti-wind farm leaflets are misleading
Green energy - who are the big players in the Six Nations?
WWF Cymru's Alun Jones argues that certain countries are good at rugby, but lousy at renewable energy
Davey backs new nuclear despite Cumbria rejecting waste storage site
Council's decision will not derail new reactors, Energy and Climate Change Secretary insists