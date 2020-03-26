energy intensive industry
Ofgem's TCR will be another barrier to Net Zero
The TCR is the wrong policy at the wrong time, argues MakeUK's Frank Aaskov
How to make sustainable concrete? Just add bacteria
Novo Group, parent company of Novozymes, snaps up 'double digit' stake in bio-cement firm
EU carbon tax plan is an early test for post-Brexit trade talks
The UK must navigate the EU's proposed carbon border tax whilst seeking new trade deals around the world, writes Ed Birkett
European industry is ready to act on an ambitious but balanced Green Deal
TITAN Cement CEO Dimitri Papalexopoulos makes the case for a Green New Deal and net zero goal that works for Europe's industrial sector
Roadmap charts course to create world's first net-zero industrial cluster in the Humber
Development of Carbon Capture and Storage technology alongside a hydrogen production facility could enable the region to spearhead the decarbonisation of UK industry, report says
UKRI launches twin funds to catalyse decarbonisation of industrial clusters
Funds aim to take on the massive challenge of decarbonising heavy industries, such as iron, steel, and chemicals
Climate change could cause steel sector's profits to melt away, CDP warns
Analysts warn sector could face "significant losses" if it fails to cut emissions fast enough
The next step for carbon pricing
On its own, a UK ETS won't be enough to successfully decarbonise UK industry, warns Make UK's Frank Aaskov
COP24: UK unveils plans for world's first 'net zero' industrial hub
Claire Perry to announce up to £170m of funding to support creation of a net zero cluster capable of decarbonising heavy industry