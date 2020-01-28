Austrian brickmaker turns to storage technologies to produce 'climate friendly' bricks

Senftenbacher hires EnergyNest to install large thermal energy storage battery in Austrian brickworks, set to slash emissions by 2,000 tonnes a year

Austrian brickmaker Senftenbacher is set to slash its carbon emissions by 2,000 tonnes a year by installing a system to trap heat from its factory for reuse, potentially blazing a trail that could deliver significant emissions savings for energy intensive industries.

Hundreds of millions of new homes are set to be built in the coming decades to house the world's growing population, but manufacturing the bricks required remains an energy and carbon-intensive process.

Manufacturing bricks typically requires heating kilns to temperatures of up to 1,000C, necessitating the burning fossil fuels. However, advocates of the new approach argue that finding a way to trap and reuse the heat generated for the manufacturing process should cut costs and reduce emissions across the sector.

Senftenbacher's planned thermal storage facility, announced today, will boast a 6-8MW capacity and store heat from a tunnel furnace. The captured heat will used to create steam, which will then be reused in the production process, Senftenbacher explained.

"We take our climate responsibility very seriously and are sending a clear signal with this decarbonisation project," said managing director Peter Flotzinger. "We will soon be supplying bricks that not only insulate particularly well, but also have the lowest CO2 footprint on the market. This will create more sustainable buildings and homes".

Norwegian thermal battery maker EnergyNest will install the system, which is set to be only its second in commercial operation following a deal with Italian oil giant Enel in September. Managing director Dr Christian Thiel said the Senftenbacher scheme "demonstrates that decarbonisation of major industrial energy users is already technically possible and economically interesting today".

However, researchers are also working to redesign brick-making processes from the ground up in a bid to slash emissions even further.

So-called ‘supermud' bricks, made from geopolymer-stabilised soil materials, are fired at much lower temperatures and therefore could be used as a greener building material than traditional bricks, researchers suggest.

Meanwhile, scientists from the University of Colorado have developed ‘self-healing' bricks, which use bacteria to absorb carbon dioxide and create calcium carbonate, allowing them to ‘regrow' broken parts. The researchers say the bricks could be used to curb overall demand for new building materials.