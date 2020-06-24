Energy Bill
Energy budget certainty: The how & why
Ahead of its webinar on September 12, Schneider Electric sets out why it's important for companies to have an organization-wide strategy for energy budgets
Government confirms energy intensive industries' exemption from clean energy costs
BEIS presses ahead with plans to give energy intensive industries an exemption from cost of clean energy policies, despite it costing the average household around £2.30 a year in higher bills
Power prices drop to record low on back of windy weather
Blustery weather across Europe powers wind glut that sends day-ahead electricity prices sinking
Green energy supplier Bulb cuts prices as Big Six fear Tory energy bills cap
New energy firm Bulb cuts 'Vari-Fair' tariff by three per cent, amid controversial price hikes from major suppliers
Survey: One in five UK adults willing to pay higher bills for greener energy
Poll of 2,000 people carried out by OVO Energy reveals younger people more likely to accept higher bills to boost their green energy use
Advertising watchdog in U-turn over anti-fracking advert ban
Advertising Standards Authority overturns its previous ruling and states Greenpeace's fracking claims were 'not materially misleading'
Exiting EU would see energy bills rise not fall, green groups claim
Industry experts criticise Vote Leave's claims Brexit would mean cheaper energy bills, suggesting it would actually lead to higher prices and increased carbon emissions
Energy Bill approved after DECC wins wind farm battle
RenewableUK urges wind energy developers to put pain of Energy Bill's controversial subsidy axe behind them
Net zero emission goal reveals the extremely good, the bad, and the ugly of UK climate strategy
Historic commitment to pass net zero emission legislation provides further evidence the fossil fuel economy is on its way out, but flaws remain in government's short and medium term approach
Engineers warn of looming UK energy gap
Phasing-out of coal and nuclear reactors without alternatives will combine to create a supply crunch in a decade's time, report predicts
A low-carbon energy system will not build itself
Smarter intervention from government is needed, says WWF's Trevor Hutchings
Scottish energy minister blasts end to onshore wind subsidies as 'anti-business'
Fergus Ewing warns subsidy cuts will cause redundancies in the onshore wind sector as Energy Bill moves to House of Lords
UK coal subsidy loophole set to be closed
Government officials confirm old coal power stations will not be eligible for funding that could have helped them stay open to the 2020s
Government presses ahead with electricity market reforms
Secondary legislation laid in Parliament for programme designed to attract £100bn of investment into UK energy sector
France prioritises renewables with sweeping new energy legislation
New energy bill aims to provide a major boost to renewables as government proposes nuclear power cap
Solar industry accuses government of attempting to "strangle" development pipeline
But DECC insiders suggest ambition will actually increase, despite planning to close support for solar farms next year
UK energy too cheap, says study
Newcastle University academics argue 'fragmented' energy sector needs a strategic authority to ensure energy security
Danny Alexander urges green businesses to "get behind" clean energy strategy
Chief Secretary to the Treasury argues UK is now one of the best countries in the world for renewables investment, and green firms should celebrate that fact
Ecotricity drops out of Contract for Difference subsidy battle
Supplier confirms it will seek support for Heckington Fen wind farm through "less risky" Renewable Obligation scheme
Updated: RES shelves £300m biomass scheme
Renewable energy developer blames government for creating uncertainty over support for dedicated biomass
The 28 countries leading the way on climate change legislation
BusinessGreen Plus maps out where some of the most significant climate legislation was passed in 2013
Ministers must take care as they rush to deliver final energy policy building blocks
RenewableUK's Maf Smith worries government is risking mis-steps as it completes the last few pieces of the Electricity Market Reform jigsaw
Renewables industry downplays threat of EU state aid investigation
Bank of America Merrill Lynch reckons reports suggesting renewables projects could be blocked by state aid rules are a "bit of an overeaction"
GDF SUEZ drops out of renewable energy subsidy battle
Scottish offshore wind farms fight it out to replace Beinn Mhor on list of projects eligible for early support