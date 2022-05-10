Queen's Speech: Government promises to 'build on the success of the COP26 Summit'

The government has today placed a wide-ranging new Energy Bill at the heart of a legislative agenda that it said would prioritise growing and strengthening the economy while helping to "ease the cost of living for families".

Delivering the Queen's Speech this morning, the Prince of Wales confirmed the government intends to advance a series of new bills during the next Parliament in support of the UK's net zero goals, including an Energy Bill, new measures to improve green transport networks and catalyse innovation across the agricultural sector, planning reforms, and the introduction of a new National Infrastructure Bank.

However, the package was given short shrift by environmental campaigners and political opponents who slammed the continued lack of action on energy efficiency and soaring energy bills, new plans to criminalise protest, and proposals to roll back EU regulations.

They also voiced fears over the threat to the union and risk of a trade war with EU that critics fear will result from the government's plans to try and re-open the Northern Ireland Protocol, which was previously agreed with Brussels as part of Boris Johnson's 'oven ready' Brexit deal.

Standing in for the Queen, the Prince of Wales confirmed "her Majesty's Ministers will bring forward an Energy Bill to deliver the transition to cheaper, cleaner, and more secure energy". He added that the legislation "will build on the success of the COP26 Summit in Glasgow last year".

The precise details of the landmark legislation are yet to be finalised, but the Bill is expected to provide legal underpinning for many aspects of the government's new Energy Security Strategy, which was unveiled last month and promised to drastically increase new nuclear and renewables capacity over the coming decade.

As such the Energy Bill is expected to finalise how the government intends to deliver financing for new nuclear projects, streamline planning processes for offshore wind farms, and introduce a new policy framework for the growing pipeline of hydrogen, CCS, and transmission projects. It is also set to introduce greater consumer protection for customers of heat networks and reform rules to try and fast track grid connection processes.

Writing on Twitter, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the Energy Security Bill would "deliver cheaper, cleaner, home-grown power for greater energy independence, grow the economy and create jobs by kickstarting Britain's hydrogen industry, [and] protect consumers from volatile gas prices by extending the Energy Price Cap".

The proposals were welcomed by Ofgem CEO, Jonathan Brearley, who said the new bill would provide "a clear direction of travel to boost our clean home-grown energy, reduce reliance on global fossil fuels, and drive us towards a secure and carbon neutral future".

"Ofgem is ready to play our role in this, helping to create and invest in the infrastructure for net zero to thrive, building robust local energy systems and spearheading innovative technologies such as carbon capture and storage," he added.

Dhara Vyas, director of advocacy at trade body Energy UK, said the inclusion of the new bill in the Queen's Speech was "really good news".

"It's vital to have the legislation and frameworks in place that will enable delivery of the ambitious targets set out in the Prime Minister's Ten Point Plan and Energy Security Strategy," she said. "We can help customers by reducing the dependence on expensive fossil fuels that is leading to record energy bills right now through expanding sources of domestic clean power and supporting the development of low carbon technologies like carbon capture usage and storage and hydrogen on the production side, as well as those in the home like heat pumps - which will also boost our economy, create new jobs and help us reach our climate change targets."

Similarly, Nick Molho, Executive Director of the Aldersgate Group of green businesses, welcomed the new bill, but also urged the government to now take steps to enhance the energy efficiency of the UK's built environment and accelerate the transition away from the use of fossil fuels for heating.

"Today's announcements make some progress in this area, with the welcome intentions to boost consumer protections and trust in new technologies by setting up a market standard and trading scheme for heat pumps, and appointing Ofgem as regulator for heat networks through the new Energy Bill," he said. "However, it is critical to roll out a comprehensive programme for energy efficiency in parallel, as the quickest way to reduce demand for gas and bills in the short term. Boosting energy efficiency holds the potential not only to reduce bills, but also create jobs across the country as part of the government's 'Levelling Up' agenda."

Separately, a coalition of green groups issued a joint statement urging the government to ensure energy efficiency policies that were largely ignored by the recent Energy Security Strategy are included in the new bill.

"The simplest, most cost effective route to reducing our reliance on global gas markets wouldbe to embark upon a nationallyfunded locallyled programme of insulating every home in theUK," the group said. "This country wastes an enormous amount of energy because the housing stock is so poor.Taking a streetbystreet approach, working with local authorities, thegovernment could liftmillions of people out of fuel poverty. This Bill could help kick start that process throughintroducing tougher rules for building warmer, cheapertorun homes, clear deadlines forhousing stock improvements and clean heat deliveryand lockingin the ambition for endingfuel poverty."

The Queen's Speech also promised that the government would bring forward a new bill to "drive local growth and encourage local leaders to regenerate their areas", including through reforms to the planning system to "give residents more involvement in local development".

The move comes just days after a coalition of environmental groups called on the government to deliver reforms that enable the development of attractive zero carbon homes that minimise impacts on nature.

However, the plans - which follow a previous attempt to push through planning reforms that were blocked by Conservative backbenchers - are likely to prove controversial with some fearing they could become a 'NIMBY's charter' and others arguing they will do little to transform current house-building practices.

In addition, the speech confirmed plans to reform rail governance and improve transport networks to deliver "safer and cleaner services".

Writing on Twitter, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said a new bill would bring the UK's railways "under single, accountable national leadership" through a new body called Great British Railways that would ensure operators deliver "simpler, modern fares". He also promised that the bill would help "modernise travel, making the UK a hub of innovation with a world-leading electric vehicle charging network, cleaning up our air and creating green British jobs".

The speech also flagged that Ministers will soon introduce legislation to formally establish the new UK Infrastructure Bank and ensure it is tasked with encouraging economic growth and supporting the pursuit of net zero emissions.

As expected, the speech signalled the government's intention to "seize the opportunities" offered by Brexit by repealing various regulations on businesses, but provided little indication as to which rules will be targeted. However, it did suggest that Ministers intend to push through regulatory reforms to encourage agricultural innovation to help make the sector more competitive and sustainable. And it promised that the government would continue to "champion international trade" with legislation on the way to enable the first free trade agreements since leaving the EU.

The government's critics were quick to argue that the legislative agenda would struggle to live up to its promise to prioritise economic growth and tackle the cost of living crisis.

"With this Queen's Speech Boris Johnson is throwing in the towel on some of the biggest challenges our country faces and pandering instead to the whims of his backbenchers," said Greenpeace UK's head of politics Rebecca Newsom. "There's not a single extra penny of support for households struggling with energy bills and no serious plan to fix our heat-wasting homes and get the country off fossil gas. Instead, the prime minister is trying to bring back police state measures to criminalise activists while threatening to scrap vital environmental protections along with so-called red tape."

Katie White, executive director of advocacy and campaigns at WWF, was similarly underwhelmed by the speech, arguing that the government "had failed to set out the transformative changes that are needed to address the food and fuel crises, build long-term resilience, deliver on net zero and restore nature".

"The gap between this government's rhetoric and action is becoming a chasm," she said. "Failure to put sustainability at the heart of the new legislative agenda is a betrayal of the promises made just months ago at COP26, like aligning the UK financial sector with net zero, undermining our resilience at the very moment when we need to be shoring it up."

Animal welfare campaigners also bemoaned the absence from the speech of a series of measures the government had been considering, such as bans on foie gras and trophy hunting imports.

Green Party MP Caroline Lucas accused the government of placing "a climate-shaped hole at the heart of the Queen's Speech today". "On the very day when we're hearing predictions from the Met Office that the probability of surpassing 1.5C heating within five years is now 50 per cent, the government has utterly failed to acknowledge let alone address this crisis," she said. "An Energy Security Bill is to be welcomed, but it rings hollow if it fails to provide a retrofit revolution - a mass programme of heat pumps and home insulation, designed to slash household energy bills, reduce energy demand, and cut emissions while we're at it. I'm also hugely disappointed at the absence of a Nature Bill. It's a great irony that Prince Charles, such an ardent advocate for the environment, was forced to read out a speech which had nothing on the environment, and which dropped all plans for a ban on foie gras, fur imports and trophy hunting."

In response to questions from the BBC about the moves to criminalise disruptive protests, Treasury Minister Simon Clarke indicated the new legislation was primarily designed to tackle tactics deployed by groups like Extinction Rebellion that had caused people "utter misery". He argued that while people had a right to protest, others had a right to go about their daily lives unimpeded.