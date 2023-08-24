embodied carbon

To retrofit or knock-down and start anew: What next for the building demolition debate?

The row over the future of Marks & Spencer's Oxford Street store could mark a watershed in how we think about delivering a modern, net zero building stock in the UK, Jacob Loftus, CEO at real estate developer General Projects

clock 24 August 2023 • 5 min read
The battle over M&S Oxford Street: How embodied CO2 concerns have left retailer's redevelopment plan 'in deep freeze'

After a two year process and public inquiry which warned project could emit 40,000 tonnes of carbon, M&S has had its plans to redevelop its flagship Oxford Street store rejected by the government

clock 25 July 2023 • 8 min read
UKGBC plots building industry guidance for embodied carbon and biodiversity net gain

The UK Green Building Council mobilises team of experts to develop guidance on embodied carbon emissions, as it also unveils support documents ahead of new UK biodiversity net gain rules on their way later this year

clock 05 May 2023 • 3 min read
