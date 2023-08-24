The row over the future of Marks & Spencer's Oxford Street store could mark a watershed in how we think about delivering a modern, net zero building stock in the UK, Jacob Loftus, CEO at real estate developer General Projects
After a two year process and public inquiry which warned project could emit 40,000 tonnes of carbon, M&S has had its plans to redevelop its flagship Oxford Street store rejected by the government
The UK Green Building Council mobilises team of experts to develop guidance on embodied carbon emissions, as it also unveils support documents ahead of new UK biodiversity net gain rules on their way later this year