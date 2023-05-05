UKGBC plots building industry guidance for embodied carbon and biodiversity net gain

The Black & White Building which opened in 2023 is one of the first tall timber buildings in London in 350 years

The UK Green Buildings Council (UKGBC) is stepping up support for businesses looking to ramp up efforts in the increasingly critical areas of embodied carbon in the built environment and achieving biodiversity net-gain when planning new developments.

The organisation has set up a task group comprising more than 70 experts to develop guidance on how to accurately measure and report on the so-called 'embodied carbon' in buildings - which accounts for the entire lifecycle emissions of the construction processes and materials used in a development, as well as the building's operation - with a view to publishing two new support documents for industry later this year.

Despite being a significant source of CO2 in the UK, embodied carbon in buildings is currently unregulated, and measurement and mitigation remains entirely voluntary.

However, there has been growing interest in tackling embodied carbon emissions within the construction and property sector, and UKGBC argues consistent measurement and reporting of these emissions will be crucial to delivering on the UK's net zero targets, while opening up new avenues for innovation and green business opportunities.

Ultimately, UKGBC said its aim was to drive the practice of embodied carbon measurement beyond early adopters to becoming common practice across the UK.

The guidance documents being developed by the task group of developers, suppliers and academics is set to cover Life Cycle Assessment of CO2 in buildings, and how to align a company's Scope 3 value chain emissions with embodied carbon calculations, according to UKGBC.

"Embodied carbon is irreversible once an asset is built and can account for up to 50 per cent of a building's emissions over its lifetime," said UKGBC's head of climate action, Yetunde Abdul. "While many leading developers and infrastructure organisations measure and optimise the embodied carbon footprint of their projects, it is far from being mainstream practice. Together with UKGBC's Embodied Carbon Task Group, we're hoping to accelerate a reverse in this trend."

Meanwhile, ahead of the new Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) requirements set to come into force later this year as part of the Environment Act, UKGBC also announced this week that it is developing further guidance to help support business and industry with preparing for the new rules.

The forthcoming BNG requirements mandate that all new building, infrastructure and construction projects must provide a 'net gain' in nature and biodiversity levels, either directly at the site of the development itself, or by investing in nature recovery projects elsewhere to in effect 'offset' the impacts of the development.

As such, in order to support firms with the new requirements, UKGBC has published a series of 'user-friendly' factsheets and definitions to help explain key BNG concepts.

Hannah Giddings, senior advisor for resilience and nature at the UKGBC, said the new BNG rules had the potential "to transform how the UK's built environment can play its part in restoring and regenerating nature and tackling the global ecological crisis".

"As well as enriching the natural world on which we all depend, we know that nature-positive solutions can build more resilient environments, tackle the climate crisis, and improve people's lives, health, and wellbeing," she added. "These assets are an important step towards UKGBC's mission of ensuring that BNG can be adopted by as many organisations as possible, as quickly as possible."

