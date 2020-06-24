Ellen MacArthur Foundation
'Circulytics': Ellen MacArthur Foundation launches new service to help firms slash waste levels
New tool will give companies a free assessment of their progress towards more circular business models
SDG12: How do we achieve a better future for all?
A more circular economy can help us hit SDG12 and many of the UN goals, argues Joss Bleriot from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation
Cleaning up: P&G to double recycled plastic in household product packaging
Consumers goods giant claims 300 million cleaning bottles will be made from recycled plastic in Europe from early 2020
BlackRock launches its first circular economy fund, teams up with Ellen MacArthur Foundation
World's largest asset manager promises to work with Ellen MacArthur Foundation to explore how investment flows can drive circular economy
Denim giants commit to green design guidelines
Gap, H&M, Lee, Mud Jeans, Tommy Hilfiger, and Reformation are among fashion giants to sign up to new circular principles for denim design
Global Recycling Day: Big brands announce flurry of new recycling initiatives
Nestle, Veolia, Walkers, PepsiCo, and Terracycle to the fore with announcements to mark Global Recycling Day
Loop: Consumer goods giants launch global recycling service
Unilever, Nestle, P&G, PepsiCo, and many others join with TerraCycle to launch Loop, a service enabling household collection of empty packaging for refill or recycle
Outsmarting waste: Does AI hold the key to a circular economy?
New paper from Ellen MacArthur Foundation and Google suggests AI could save billions of dollars across the food and consumer electronics industries
'A line in the sand': UK joins governments and businesses in new plastic pledge
New global commitment to eradicate plastic waste and pollution at source signed by global governments and 250 organisations
Lost in the reeds? Why winning the plastic war is much harder than it looks
Firms are under pressure to tackle the scourge of plastic waste, but are their new strategies credible and could they prove counterproductive?
'Make Fashion Circular': Burberry, Nike and Gap join forces to tackle textile waste
Major new global initiative draws some of the biggest clothing brands together to promote vision of a zero waste fashion industry
Food and drink giants unite in promise to wage war on plastic waste
ASDA, Lidl, Tesco and Waitrose among more than 40 of the UK's biggest food and drink firms backing new pledge to eliminate unnecessary single-use plastics
Davos 2018: Leaders urged to tackle 'circularity gap' in world resources
Just a fraction of global resources are re-used according to new research - but can we close the loop in time?
Stella McCartney and Ellen MacArthur team up to tackle fashion waste
Ethical fashion figurehead and circular economy pioneer call for bold action on throwaway fashion, as new data reveals less than one per cent of clothing is recycled into new garments
Degradable bags: Businesses and NGOs back calls for 'oxo-degradable' plastics ban
M&S, PepsiCo and Unilever among 150 organisations calling for ban on oxo-degradable plastics, which are thought to be a major cause of microplastic pollution
Lucozade and Pringles named packaging 'villains' of recycling world
Recycling Association lists everyday products which are hardest to recycle due to complexity of their packaging
Report: Circular systems could save 400 billion cubic metres of water a year
ING Bank report argues closed loop systems in global water industry could provide cheaper and more eco-friendly alternative to desalination