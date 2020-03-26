electricity
Brexit risks baking in a manufacturing disadvantage for UK business
Refusing to follow EU rules on energy efficiency standards will put UK manufacturers on the back foot, Andrew Warren warns
Study: Regions are leading the way on green energy generation
New analysis from The Climate Group and CDP highlights how many states and regions are decarbonising far faster than the global average
National Grid: 'Immediate action' required to ready UK energy system for Net Zero target
Reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century in the UK is 'possible' but will require radical changes to heating, transport, industry, and power sectors
No more business-as-usual: Report forecasts turbulence on route to net-zero goal
UK Energy Research Centre study analyses extent of disruption that will be necessary across heat, transport, power, and construction sectors to meet climate goals
Labour unveils plan to nationalise energy networks and drive 'Green Industrial Revolution'
Party fleshes out plans to take control of electricity and heat networks from 'profiteering' private firms
Elecxit? Leaving EU electricity market could cost UK £270m a year, UKERC warns
UK Energy Research Centre analysis argues single electricity market has been a success story and that 'Elecxit' could 'turn back the clock'
US energy giant Xcel Energy promises zero-carbon power by 2050
'Clean energy vision' will see supplier deliver 100 per cent carbon neutral electricity to homes across the US by 2050
'Falling far short': SEforAll warns global energy goals for 2030 slipping out of reach
Annual investment is at least $20bn short of what is needed to hit target for universal and sustainable electricity access by 2030
Reports: Draft no-deal plans for emergency generators in Ireland to remain under wraps
Government not set to publish details of plan to ship generators into Northern Ireland to secure electricity supplies, The Times reports
Faulty wiring? Upgrade standards for green electricity future, REA urges government
New report from Renewable Energy Association warns rollout of domestic green technologies is being held back by 'pre-WWII' electrical standards
National Grid: UK can cope with surging EV power demand
National Grid scenarios suggest UK peak demand could increase by just 8GW with the help of flexible technologies, despite millions of electric vehicles hitting the road
'Pollywood' calling: Industry urged to back new green electricity pole
Northern Powergrid set to use Pollywood poles across its business, but start-up behind the invention needs £1.4m extra investment to scale
Total targets electric future with €1.4bn deal to buy Direct Energie
French oil major underscores strategy shift to electric with deal to purchase Paris-based utility
Octopus Energy tariff offers to pay customers to use green electricity
Energy supplier says plan to pay customers to use electricity when supply is abundant and demand low is a world first
Let's raise our ambitions for a cleaner, greener railway
Transport Minister Jo Johnson's speech to the Knowledge Quarter conference - in full
Carbon Tracer app promises to give consumers the power to curb their emissions
Consumers will be able to discover how much CO2 is being produced generating their local electricity, and then curb their reliance on the highest carbon power
Explained: Why Europe's businesses enjoy cheaper energy than the UK - and how to fix it
For years the reasons behind Europe's cheaper power prices have been something of a mystery - until now
Bluepoint London adds 1,000 EV charge points as demand accelerates
London network charges up more EV plug-in points in a bid to meet a doubling in demand
Shell swoops for First Utility in shock move into electricity sector
BREAKING: Oil giant agrees to buy 100 per cent of UK household energy and broadband provider as it seeks to bolster EV charging business
Decentralisation, digitisation and EVs: Key takeaways from the BNEF energy summit
Decarbonisation, decentralisation, digitisation and electrification all pose significant challenges, but the energy sector must embrace the opportunities they bring
Gateshead's £30m integrated clean energy research facility takes shape
InTEGReL - the Integrated Transport Electricity Gas Research Laboratory - unveiled with view to helping UK develop a fully integrated, zero carbon energy network
Electricity demand in southern Europe to soar with air con - scientists
Study predicts power consumption to rise with hotter temperatures, increasing need for renewable sources, while northern Europe's demand may fall
Faraday's smart grid tech wins investment from renewables firm Amp
Amp is now the principle investor in the smart grid start-up and plans to roll out its transformer technology across its clean energy portfolio
IKEA teams up with Solarcentury for solar battery storage range
Solar Battery Storage solution could help customers save up to 70 per cent on their electricity bills, the companies claim