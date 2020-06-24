electric vans
Kia and Hyundai invest £85m in UK EV start-up
The investment follows Kia's recent launch of a $25bn strategy intended to make it a leader in electric vehicle and mobility services.
Boots plots zero emission prescription deliveries with electric van trial
Pharmacy retailer adds five EVs to its Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire home delivery fleet as part of pilot it hopes to expand across the UK
Centrica ramps up home EV charge point installation offering
British Gas-owner eyes 10 to 15 per cent EV installation market share with new digital service to link drivers with installers
Have global petrol and diesel car sales already peaked?
BNEF's latest electric vehicle forecast spells out a far more bullish future for electric trucks, and signposts a dire future for petroleum by 2040
Lessons from Walmart and UPS on electrifying their fleets
It's happening quickly, but the tipping point remains on the horizon
UKPN speeds towards electric van rollout
Electricity distributor is trialling eight electric Renault Kangoo vans
ZEV Challenge: Cities, states, and businesses sign up to 100 per cent zero emission vehicle goals
Major signal sent to auto industry, as fleet operators pledge to embrace zero emission vehicles
Clean Van Commitment: UK fleets join forces to kick-start electric van switch
Tesco, Network Rail, and Anglian Water join new coalition that will today set out plans to replace 18,000 diesel vans with electric models by 2028