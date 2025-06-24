Amazon to roll out another 5,000 electric vans across Europe

Tech and online retail giant seeks to expand its European van delivery fleet with fresh order for thousands of new Mercedes-Benz electric vehicles
Amazon is gearing up to add another 5,000 electric vans to its logistics and delivery fleets across Europe, in what is set to be the technology and retail giant's largest deployment of electric vehicles...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis