'Major concern': UK electric van sales drop in July as industry cuts forecast

The fledgling electric van market remains stuck in the slow lane, with UK sales dropping almost 15 per cent in July compared to the same month last year, despite rising demand for electric cars and an expanding range of zero emission vans for businesses to choose from.

The latest industry figures released yesterday show by the the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) confirm demand across the overall van market fell last month by 8.5 per cent. But sales of electric vans experienced an even sharper fall, dropping almost 15 per cent with just 1,415 registrations of both large and smaller models recorded in July.

Since January, battery electric vans have accounted for just 5.1 per cent of all new van sales, including vehicles both above and below 3.5 tonnes in weight. Sales of zero emission vans are down seven per cent for the year to date compared to 2023.

The slowdown in the market comes despite manufacturers launching ever more new battery electric van models to market, with a range of 28 different e-vans now available to UK buyers, up from 25 last year, SMMT said.

The update follows warnings in the Climate Change Committee's (CCC) annual assessment of the UK's climate progress last month that sales of new electric vans remain "significantly off track" for meeting national decarbonisation targets.

Whereas sales of electric passenger vehicles continue to rise rapidly in the UK, with electric cars' share of the market rising from 16.5 per cent last year to almost 19 per cent last month, electric vans share of the market stood at just six per cent in 2023 and the market has slowed down further in recent months.

The CCC has said sales of new electric cars and vans need to ramp up towards 100 per cent by the end of the decade to bring the sector into line with the UK's long term emissions goals, while the government has a target for zero emission vans to account for 10 per cent of the market this year.

Demand fell in most segments of the new van market last month, with almost 24,700 registrations of vans, 4x4s, pickup trucks, and taxis joining UK roads, compared to almost 27,000 in July last year. But the SMMT stressed that the overall UK van market remains robust, with sales up 2.7 per cent during 2024 to date.

In contrast, last month's drop in electric van sales has forced SMMT to revise down its forecast for 2024 for the zero emissions segment to a 6.6 per cent market share.

As such, the trade body reiterated its long standing calls for more investment in the electric vehicle charging network and the introduction of grants and tax breaks to help accelerate the roll out of zero emission models.

"Britain's new van market remains robust following a record-equalling growth run and, despite a dip in June and July, demand will resume with manufacturers offering impressive product line-ups," said SMMT's chief executive Mike Hawes. "Declining uptake of the very greenest models remains a major concern, however, given the UK's zero emission ambitions. Industry has invested - and continues to commit - billions into this transition but manufacturers cannot deliver this alone. Given the paucity of van-specific charging infrastructure, we need an equally ambitious mandate for charge point rollout, one that supports operators right across the country."

More positively, sales of large electric trucks and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) continue to grow in the UK, rising 30 per cent in July compared to the same month last year, according to separate SMMT data released today.

At 0.6 per cent, however, electric HGVs still account for a tiny fraction of the overall UK market, even if the share has grown slightly from 0.4 per cent last year.

Hawes said further incentives and charging infrastructure improvements were needed to encourage more fleet managers and freight operators to switch to zero emissions HGVs.

"The UK's place as Europe's second largest zero emission truck market also demonstrates Britain's potential to be a leader in the ZEV truck transition," he said. "Delivering that ambition, however, requires compelling incentives and infrastructure which will put operators on a confident path to 2035 and beyond."

In related news, Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Zeekr Intelligent Technology has reportedly unveiled a new battery capable of enabling a car to travel 310 miles on a single charge lasting just 10.5-minutes.

The innovative technology comprises a lithium-ion-phosphate battery - dubbed the 'Golden Battery' by Geely Auto-owned Zeekr - which supports 800-volt, ultra-fast charging, according to reports in the South China Morning Post. The battery also requires no nickel or cobalt, thereby reducing the need for rare earth raw materials in the manufacturing process.

It follows the unveiling by tech giant Samsung last month of a new solid-state battery, which it promised could deliver a 600-mile range, charge up in nine minutes, and operate for 20 years.

