electric trucks
Top 10 transportation trends to watch for in 2020
From electric trucks to e-cargo bikes and V2G bus charging - here's the lowdown on what to expect on US roads in 2020
Poo and power: Electrification and manure offer competing paths to decarbonise HGVs
Tevva and CNG Fuels announce new plans to deliver greener trucks
Have global petrol and diesel car sales already peaked?
BNEF's latest electric vehicle forecast spells out a far more bullish future for electric trucks, and signposts a dire future for petroleum by 2040
The big truck makers are starting to take electric trucks seriously
Having let start-ups seed the market, some of the world's largest truck manufacturers are now rushing to deliver their own electric models
Volvo Trucks delivers first all-electric vehicles
Swedish refuse truck and distribution truck become the first zero emission Volvo Trucks to hit the roads
EU agrees first ever rules to tackle truck emissions
Bloc boosts clean transport agenda with plan to cut emissions from new trucks 30 per cent by 2030
AB InBev launches UK trial for LNG truck
World's largest brewer trials gas-powered truck, as major corporates press EU for bolder action to drive green truck market
Reports: EU seeking 15 per cent cut in truck emissions by 2025
But calls for more ambitious targets for heavy goods vehicles from some member states and businesses look set to be rejected
Brewing giant AB InBev orders in 800 hydrogen-electric trucks
Anheuser-Busch orders 800 zero emission HGVs from Nikola Motor Company it aims to covert entire US fleet of HGVs by 2025
French parcel service Chronopost plugs into electric future
Subsidiary of DPD Group puts in order for 100 electric vans to cut emissions for urban deliveries
Keep on truckin': UPS reserves 125 Tesla Semis
Tesla banks largest order yet for its'groundbreaking' electric trucks
Tesla sets sights on freight emissions with new electric truck
Could this be the electric truck the world has been waiting for? Plus, Tesla's surprise new sports car
Keep on truckin': Toyota trials zero emission hydrogen truck
Automaker claims its hydrogen fuel cell heavy-duty truck concept has completed 4,000 miles in initial testing and is now ready for more formal trials
Electric bus breaks global EV record with 1,101 mile journey
The 40-foot electric bus travelled 1,101.2 miles on a single charge, outstripping the previous record of 1,013.76 miles held by a passenger EV
Electric autobahn: Siemens to debut on-the-go truck charging technology
German eHighway trial to erect 10km overhead contact line to supply power to hybrid electric trucks