Shell opens first UK charge point for electric trucks

New Shell Recharge site in Nottinghamshire to provide public charging for electric HGVs

Fossil fuel giant Shell has today launched its first electric truck charging station in the UK, as a senior executive at the company predicted "the future of commercial road transport will look mostly electric".

The company's Shell Recharge division cut the ribbon on its latest charge point at its Shell Markham Moor Truck Stop in Nottinghamshire, providing dedicated charging facilities for heavy-duty vehicles for the first time in the UK.

There are currently only a handful of electric HGVs on the UK's roads, but the sector is tipped to expand rapidly as leading operators such as Amazon and others look to accelerate efforts to decarbonise their fleets.

The Shell Markham Moor site - which Shell acquired in 2022 - is situated roughly 25 miles south of Doncaster and 25 miles Southeast of Sheffield and is passed by more than 8,000 heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) a day.

It now features a 400kWh fast charger, with two connectors, which is powered using 100 per cent renewable electricity.

Shell has also introduced a book and charge system that allows fleet managers to secure charging bays in advance, while the charge point is integrated with the Shell Recharge app that allows customers to monitor and manage charging sessions in real-time.

Euan Moir, head of UK fleet solutions at Shell, said the facility was "another step in helping transport companies continue to operate efficiently during the energy transition".

"The future of commercial road transport will look mostly electric," he added. "That electric future is already coming to fruition in the UK."

Governments have pledged to end harmful subsidies - so why are polluting industries still receiving $2.6tr a year?

Over 650 farms assessed to provide new environmental baseline

