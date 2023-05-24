Getting a grip on emissions: Volvo and Econ launch new electric road gritter truck

A new electric gritter lorry could soon be keeping the UK's roads ice free during the cold winter months following an announcement from winter maintenance firm Econ Engineering that it has teamed up with Volvo to deliver the country's first zero-emissions gritting truck.

Following in the tyre prints of the growing number of electric HGVs and bin lorries hitting the UK's roads, the Electric Quick Change Body (E-QCB) is a fully electric model that the two companies have developed as a prototype.

The model features Econ's bodywork, which uses hydraulic rams to enable the vehicle to switch from gripping to tipping mode in just 15-minutes, and has been built on a 19-tonne Volvo FE Electric 4x2 chassis.

The companies said the new truck is the result of a close working partnership between Econ's research and development team and product specialists from Volvo Trucks as well as dealer Crossroads Truck & Bus.

"We have spent a long time developing the new E-QCB, undertaking comprehensive redesigns and trialling it, to ensure that we can offer a fully electric solution for our customers that can be used all-year round," said Jonathan Lupton, managing director at Econ Engineering.

He added the vehicle is expected to work best in urban environments, where daily mileage will typically be less than some longer distance motorways or rural routes.

Plans for the new Volvo FE E-QCB are set to be unveiled today at Econ's stand at the Cold Comfort winter highway maintenance services conference, which is being held in Harrogate, Yorkshire.

Volvo explained that the new FE Electric-based model will offer an improved working environment for its operators, as there will be less vibrations and it will be almost silent to operate, meaning they can better focus on the road.

The vehicle will also feature two electric motors combined with a two-speed gearbox and will offer an ultra-smooth driving experience with power delivery handled by a traction control system which the companies said has been specifically developed for slippery surfaces.

"Every part of the transport sector needs to have its sights set on achieving net zero, and gritting and snowploughing is no exception," said Christian Coolsaet, managing director of Volvo Trucks UK & Ireland.

"The team at Econ has developed an exceptional new product with our FE Electric chassis at its heart; this is going to allow gritter fleets to reap the benefits of operating cleaner, quieter and more efficient trucks."

The project is the latest in a string of milestones for Volvo Truck's new electric range, following hot on the heels of news earlier this week that building services giant Holcim has inked a deal for Volvo to supply it with 1,000 electric trucks through to the end of the decade.

