EDF Energy
Solar rollercoasters? EDF strikes clean energy deal with The London Resort
EDF Energy agrees a major renewable energy deal with The London Resort, the huge new entertainment complex planned for the Swanscombe Peninsula in Kent
Nissan and EDF team up to accelerate electric vehicle V2G charging
Agreement will see Nissan provide V2G-capable electric cars, as EDF delivers smart charging solutions
EDF Energy teams up with battery car leasing specialist DriveElectric
Partnership designed to help EDF Energy customers make a 'hassle-free' switch to electric vehicles
'Generation Electric': EDF launches major EV marketing push
New campaign aims to boost consumer awareness of EVs and renewables with TV, radio, print and social media adverts
UK's Nuclear Liabilities Fund selects manager for £250m of investments
British Patient Capital to manage £250m of investments on behalf of UK government's Nuclear Liabilities Fund in a move designed to help fund nuclear decommissioning costs
EDF Energy launches Powervault energy storage offer
Energy giant teams up with storage specialist to offer customers with solar PV panels the chance to earn more from their installation