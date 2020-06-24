Ed Davey
The green winners and losers of the 2019 General Election
Who's in and who's out following the historic Conservative victory
Labour, Lib Dems, and Greens go head to head with fresh wave of 'climate emergency' pledges
Labour announces major solar roll out plan for libraries and communities, as Lib Dems pledge £100bn to tackling 'climate emergency' and Greens propose Universal Basic Income
Lib Dem leadership candidates back mandatory climate-related risks disclosure
Ed Davey calls for the disclosure of climate-related risks to be made mandatory, to help investors assess companies' preparedness for the low-carbon transition
Sir Ed Davey: Pension funds must divest from fossil fuels
'There's no point having a nice pension if you haven't got a world to live in' warns former Energy and Climate Secretary
10 more Green Brexit questions that need answering
Last week's Environmental Industries Commission Summit offered a timely insight into the green economy's on-going Brexit concerns
Former Big Six bosses urge energy industry to 'accept and embrace' rapidly changing clean energy market
Former energy industry leaders warn Big Six they risk stranded assets unless they embrace move towards renewable, smart, and localised generation
Election 2017: Ed Davey to fight for quick return to parliament
Former Energy and Climate Change Secretary among leading Lib Dems looking for a return to frontline politics this summer, as Greens confirm top target seat
Government releases long-awaited report on systems cost of renewables
Controversial Frontier Economics report is finally published, a year after it was completed
Cross party concern over GIB sale reaches fever pitch
Conservative, Liberal Democrat, Labour and Green Party MPs and former ministers speak out over their fears green lending institution will be neutered
Ed Davey and a healthy dose of liberal eco-optimism
The former Energy and Climate Change Secretary opens up about the benefits of regulation, his hopes for a solar-powered future, and his rows with George Osborne
Renewables levy cap on consumer energy bills 'exceeded by £1bn'
Official review finds failures in Levy Control Framework and says overshoot will have to be paid for by households
Ed Davey warns looming 'embedded benefits' grid shake-up could prove a 'huge mistake'
EXCLUSIVE: Pending Ofgem decision to 'level the playing field' for energy generators will damage renewables rollout, claims former Energy and Climate Change Secretary
Ed Davey: Clean tech sector must convince the Westminster 'court' it offers cheapest, cleanest path to growth
EXCLUSIVE: Former energy and climate change secretary urges clean tech entrepreneurs to take their case for low-carbon industrial development right to the heart of government
Ed Davey launches Local Supply Community project
New community energy project to explore the potential for localised generation and tariffs
Ed Davey warns Brexit would be bad for UK's green businesses
Writing on BusinessGreen, former energy and climate change secretary warns that without a place at the table in Brussels the UK's energy and climate security would be compromised
Brexit would be environmental madness
Writing exclusively for BusinessGreen, Sir Ed Davey warns Brexit uncertainty will cause an investment hiatus just when UK spending on clean energy infrastructure must increase
What will the green business environment be like in six years' time?
To mark the relaunch of the BusinessGreen website after six years, we're asking leading figures for their view on what the green economy will look like in 2022 - first to gaze into their crystal ball is former energy and climate change secretary Ed Davey...
Former energy ministers warn the UK will struggle to meet 2030 carbon targets
The REA's James Court reflects on Ed Davey and Greg Barker's recent assessment of their time at the helm of DECC
Insulation rates fall to lowest level since 2013 as industry awaits energy policy reset
Official figures show energy-saving measures installed through Green Deal and ECO fall to lowest level since April 2013
Ed Davey: Green energy rollback is a 'tragedy'
Former Energy and Climate Change Minister launches a broadside against the government. BusinessGreen has the key quotes
Ed Davey warns 'disastrous' renewables rollback will push up UK energy bills
"The British government is on the wrong side of history", former Energy and Climate Change Secretary warns
Business leaders back Global Apollo clean energy R&D plan
Global research programme endorsed by host of high profile figures, including broadcaster David Attenborough, former energy secretary Ed Davey and Unilever CEO Paul Polman
Ed Davey takes up new clean energy roles
Guardian reports Energy and Climate Change Secretary is to start private work advising City lawyers on renewable energy projects
George Osborne accused of 'disastrous' assault on green agenda
Former minister Ed Davey says chancellor is pursuing ideologically driven campaign against renewable energy