Lib Dems back plans to slash energy bills and boost climate action

Party members back wide-ranging policy paper that promises to 'reduce the price of electricity relative to gas', beef up climate adaptation measures, and introduce a new social tariff
The Liberal Democrat Party Conference has formally adopted a wide-ranging new policy paper, which sets out how the party would accelerate climate action across the UK economy. Party members gathered...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis