Ecover
SC Johnson polishes green cleaning credentials with Method and Ecover buyout plan
US cleaning giant signs agreement to acquire the two cleaning brands from B-Corp pioneer People Against Dirty
Ecover to replace palm oil with algae
Laundry liquid set to be the first of a range of products to use algal oil, in a move designed to reduce demand for controversial palm oil
Ecover hauls in floating waste to make sustainable bottles
Environmentally-friendly cleaning products company plans to collect waste plastic dumped in the oceans to recycle into new bottles
Ecover aims to clean up in the US with Method acquisition
Purchase of US green products company set to create world's largest environmentally-friendly cleaning firm
Ecover sweetens green packaging with sugar cane plastic
Detergent bottles to be manufactured from 100 per cent Plant-astic from April as part of efforts to reduce demand for fossil fuels
Ecover plans 'greener' packaging for 2011
Company to package liquid products in plastic derived from sugar cane
Eco cleaning products are greenwashing customers, Which? warns
Investigation accuses high-profile green products of failing to back up environmental claims with convincing evidence
Ecover boss reflects on move to the mainstream
Green cleaning brand defies downturn, but Michael Bremans insists more work needed to take sustainability to the mainstream
Exclusive: Ecover shuns EU eco-label
Investigation reveals some products carrying EU "flower" Ecolabel are failing to meet required environmental standards