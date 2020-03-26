e-waste
Green Alliance: Majority of Black Friday buys get binned
As annual shopping frenzy begins new research suggests 80 per cent of household plastics, textiles and electronics end up in landfill
O2 e-waste scheme passes three million phone milestone
Mobile network says it has stopped 450 tonnes of e-waste going to landfill
Ecodesign: Government seeks efficiency boost from electrical products
Consultation launched on plans to update UK ecodesign requirements for energy-related products such as fridges, washing machines, lighting and computer servers
Fairphone unveils latest ethical smartphone model
Company says the Fairphone 3 is produced using responsibly-sourced, conflict-free, recyclable, and Fairtrade materials
MPs to probe problem of e-waste in face of mounting crisis
The UK is one of Europe's worst offenders for illegally exporting electronic waste to developing countries
New online data portal gathers forces to combat e-waste
New portal from the Global E-Waste Statistics Partnership visualises data on the amount of e-waste generated and treated by country and by region
UK computer recycler teams up with Danish IT firm to launch 'carbon neutral laptop'
Circular Computing's recycled ex-lease laptops to be sold in Denmark through collaboration with Elitecom
Toxic chemicals discovered in African eggs gathered from e-waste dumpsite
New research suggests illegal dumpsites in Ghana exposing local populations to toxic chemicals
Global Briefing: Kale United takes stake in vegan pea pioneer
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green business headlines from around the world
E-waste fraudster ordered to pay back £1.3m
Terry Soloman Dugbo is currently serving more than seven years in prison for e-waste crimes
Seven UN agencies join forces to call for action on e-waste
Global electronics industry needs to press reset button to curb world's e-waste mountain, UN argues
'Severe problem': EU e-waste illegally shipped to Nigera, major study reveals
Tens of thousands of tonnes of electrical waste is being shipped to Nigeria in clear breach of international rules
How smartphones are heating up the planet
Smart phones are rarely recycled and that's just one reason tech devices are increasing our carbon footprints, says Lotfi BelkhiR from McMaster University
Fairphone and Apple top green electronics league table
Greenpeace says its rankings show big names such as Samsung and Amazon must demonstrate 'greater ambition' on renewables, resource use and hazardous chemicals
E-waste: A growing problem with investment opportunities
Liontrust's Mike Appleby spots the investment potential from the world's growing e-waste mountain
iMend: Repairing technology can help the planet as well as your business' bottom line
To tackle the growing e-waste challenge we need to start thinking differently about technology