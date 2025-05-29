Apple launches self-service repair option for iPads

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

The service provides iPad owners with access to repair manuals, tools and new parts to help extend the lifecycle of devices

iPad owners can now fixup their own devices through a new self-service repair solution launched by Apple yesterday, in move designed to help prolong the lifespan of tech and cut down on electronic waste....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Woodland Trust and Lloyds Banking Group hail 'landmark' tree-planting milestone

E.ON teams up with Kraken to launch AI-led smart energy management service

More on Technology

Biochar: How carbon removal technology can help green our cities
Technology

Biochar: How carbon removal technology can help green our cities

Biochar is more than just a tool for carbon capture - it represents a systems-based approach to climate action, writes Alastair Collier from A Healthier Earth

Alastair Collier, A Healthier Earth
clock 23 May 2025 • 4 min read
ClimateAi launches 'world-first' AI model for climate resilience planning
Technology

ClimateAi launches 'world-first' AI model for climate resilience planning

San Francisco tech firm merges weather data, consumer spending patterns, and socio-economic factors to support climate adaptation and risk management measures

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 22 May 2025 • 3 min read
Ofwat Water Breakthrough Challenge: Drones, satellites, and underwater robots secure funding boost
Technology

Ofwat Water Breakthrough Challenge: Drones, satellites, and underwater robots secure funding boost

Innovation challenge backs a range of projects designed to tackle leaks and curb environmental impacts across the water industry

Amber Rolt
clock 20 May 2025 • 3 min read