e-fuels

Octopus pumps further €25m into floating wind venture

Wind

Octopus pumps further €25m into floating wind venture

Simply Blue Group welcomes latest funding round, as it looks to accelerate plans to deliver wave of floating wind farm projects

clock 18 November 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Reports: Autumn Statement set to deliver major boost for UK energy efficiency push

17 November 2022 • 4 min read
02

Chancellor promises climate action, launches renewables and EV tax raid

17 November 2022 • 11 min read
03

New steel coalition seeks global emissions standard for 'green steel'

17 November 2022 • 3 min read
04

Big Nature Impact Fund: UK government announces COP27 funding boost for new public-private initiative

16 November 2022 • 3 min read
05

COP27: UK, EU and Canada press Egypt to steer climate talks towards ambitious agreement

17 November 2022 • 5 min read