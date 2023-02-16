Carbon Clean inks CCUS deal with Ørsted for green shipping fuel plant

British carbon capture and utilisation firm Carbon Clean is teaming up with renewables giant Ørsted to scale up the development of low carbon e-methanol fuel for the shipping industry, the two firms announced today.

Under the tie-up, Carbon Clean plans to install its technology at a biomass-fired combined heat and power plant in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, where it is expected to capture 70,000 tonnes a year of carbon dioxide.

The captured CO2 will then be used as a feedstock for Ørsted's Flagship One plant, which once operational is aiming to produce 50,000 tonnes per year of e-methanol - sometimes referred to as 'green' methanol - as a fuel for the shipping industry.

E-methanol, produced with biogenic carbon dioxide and zero emission hydrogen, is seen as one of the more practical and scalable low carbon alternatives to conventional, fossil-based shipping fuels, as it is compatible with existing transport and storage infrastructure.

Carbon Clean has been involved in the Flagship One e-methanol production project since 2021, having invested in the company that originally developed the plans, Liquid Wind.

"The Flagship ONE project not only demonstrates the role carbon capture must play in decarbonising hard-to-abate sectors, such as shipping, but also that the technology is ready and there is absolute confidence in our ability to deliver at scale," said Aniruddha Sharma, chair and CEO of Carbon Clean. "We speak often about the storage of captured carbon, but this project is a perfect example of utilisation - the 'U' in CCUS - and we are thrilled to be working alongside Ørsted to deliver this project."

The carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) scheme, Carbon Clean's 50th commercial project to date, is set to use the company's proprietary CDRMax process, which captures CO2 from industrial flue gases or off-gases produced by power plants, boilers and chemicals facilities, it explained.

The Flagship One plant, meanwhile, is set to be Ørsted's first 'power to X' facility, referring to the umbrella term for technology that turns electricity into an energy carrier or fuel, such as green hydrogen, e-methanol or e-ammonia.

The Danish energy firm, which acquired full ownership of the Flagship One project in December 2022, views it as key to its mission to become a leading player in the burgeoning renewable hydrogen and green fuels markets.

"Flagship One is a milestone project for Ørsted and for the decarbonisation of the maritime industry - and we're very happy to be working with Carbon Clean, as we embark on the journey to transform global shipping," said Anders Nordstrøm, COO of Ørsted P2X business.