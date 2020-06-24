drought
Ofwat confirms plan for £13bn climate resilience drive
Water company spending plans covering 2020-25 are set to see massive new investment in resilience measures
Report: Climate adaptation policies in place in over 170 countries
Adaptation is growing in importance as impacts of climate emergency grow, researchers warn
Environment Agency targets net zero by 2030
Regulator aims to become net zero by 2030 and is looking at moving to 'absolute zero' by 2050
Parts of northern England could run dry by 2035, report reveals
Thinktank IPPR North warns of leaks, overuse and climate crisis making droughts more likely
Blow for Australian climate campaigners as ruling coalition scores surprise election victory
Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott ousted, but Australian voters opt to stick with ruling Liberal-National Coalition despite its inaction on climate change
England could run short of water within 25 years
Environment Agency chief calls for use to be cut by a third
Climate and economic risks 'threaten 2008-style systemic collapse'
Environmental and social problems could interact in global breakdown, report says
Christian Aid: Climate change caused major economic damage in 2018
Extreme weather events made more common by climate change cost global economy tens of billions of pounds last year
Climate change is bringing longer, hotter heatwaves to UK, declares Met Office
Extreme weather events could increasingly disrupt UK businesses and their supply chains
Drought risk: UK facing potential 2019 water shortage after 'tough' summer
National Drought Action Group warns water supplies in north of England remain low after scant rainfall this summer proved 'tough on farmers'
UN: Climate change key factor as 821 million people go hungry
Stark picture emerges of rising global hunger levels as UN report warns climate variability is adversely impacting rainfall and agricultural seasons
Anglian Water earmarks £6.5bn to tackle 'extreme weather challenges'
Water companies forced to prepare for repeats of 2018's 'Beast from the East' and record-breaking summer heatwave
Are climate-related food price hikes already starting to bite?
HSBC Global Research paper points to rising wheat prices linked to lower harvests that have resulted from weather volatility
Domino-effect of climate events could move Earth into a 'hothouse' state
Leading scientists warn that passing such a point would make efforts to reduce emissions increasingly futile
MPs: Heat wave resilience 'a matter of life and death'
Environmental Audit Committee warns government must respond to climate-related heat risks that pose a major threat to health
CCC: 'More action needed' to tackle rising heat wave risk
'The high temperatures and lack of rain in the UK are an example of increasing risks from climate change that the CCC highlighted to Government two years ago,' says influential watchdog
Is climate change causing the heat wave? To all intents and purposes, yes
Climate attribution is complicated, but an abundance of caution that is not applied to any other field is serving to underplay the huge risks presented by climate change
National Infrastructure Assessment: Green proposals at a glance
NIC calls for a sweeping overhaul of UK infrastructure to prepare the country for the impacts of climate change
'The future nobody wants': Billions face devastating climate impacts in cities, research warns
Flooding, heat waves, and droughts threaten billions of people in cities around the world by 2050 unless bold action is taken, research led by C40 cities estimates
'Beyond breaking point': European cities should brace for climate impacts
Impact of floods, droughts and heatwaves on European cities will be worse than previously feared, say scientists
Seawater Greenhouse reaps first Somaliland veg crop grown with just sea water
EXCLUSIVE: Pioneering project in Somaliland delivers first harvest of lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers - all grown using only sea water
'No one can control the weather': Dry winter prompts summer drought warning across south east England
Businesses urged to improve water management, as Environment Agency warns of a possible drought this summer
Investors: Food firms must embrace smarter water practices
Major report by investor-backed group Ceres reveals corporate water management is improving, but huge risks remain unaddressed
Study: Investment in creating climate-resilient communities could curb terror threat
New analysis suggest terrorists thrive in communities impacted by climate risks, such as drought or food shortages