Diageo uncorks £180m of green energy funding for Africa
Drinks giant to invest in biomass boilers, water recovery equipment and solar arrays across 11 African plants in largest green investment for a decade
Plastic-free packaging comes to those who order a Guinness
Diageo debuts new plastic-free can packaging for its leading beer brands
Are businesses matching green efforts with climate-safe staff pensions?
Only a small number of FTSE 100 firms' pension schemes have shifted their investment approach to take account of climate-related risks, ShareAction research finds
Raising a glass to green Millennials: Diageo preps sustainable branding push
Newly appointed chief sustainability officer David Cutter promises 2019 will see the drinks giant promote low-carbon activity with suppliers and customers
Diageo serves up fresh African supply chain sustainability efforts
Drinks giant unveils plans to increase spending on local raw materials in updated sustainable agriculture strategy
Diageo among major corporates added to 2018 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
UK drinks giant joins Schlumberger and General Mills among largest additions to influential DJSI
Thirst for success: How Diageo is toasting 20 years as a sustainable drinks business
The drinks giant boasts Guinness, Smirnoff and Gordon's gin in its roster, and as such views the climate impact on water scarcity as a key priority