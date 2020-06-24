DFT
Waste-to-fuel: Government announces £6.5m funding for green transport fuel plants
Department for Transport announces support for two plants which aim to produce low carbon road and aviation fuel from waste feedstocks
'Postcodes should play no part': Councils urged to step up EV charging provision
Government laments 'clear gaps' in EV charge point provision across UK as it urges councils to apply for £5m funding pot
Boris Johnson to chair new climate cabinet committee
Prime Minister will lead new Cabinet-level body to oversee decarbonisation drive across Whitehall
'Further and faster': Government bows to CCC advice, promises action on energy efficiency and green transport
Government response to Committee on Climate Change includes launch of first ever 'Transport Decarbonisation Plan', pledging to take 'cross modal' approach to net zero transport system
Government launches latest round of £1m green transport technology grants
Tenth year of the Transport Technology Research and Innovation Grant opens for applications, with innovators able to apply for up to £30,000 of funding
CCC: Aviation and shipping strategies should be pulled into line with net zero goals
Committee on Climate Change writes to Transport Secretary to reiterate that UK net zero goal for 2050 includes international aviation and shipping emissions
Spending Round: Defra wins funding boost but BEIS nets just £30m for Net Zero
Spending Round was slim pickings for green economy, but did include more cash for greener buses, £30m for Net Zero projects, and more money for air quality and biodiversity
Government spending plans: The key green takeaways
Chancellor Sajid Javid announces extra funding for Defra and £30m net zero money for BEIS, among a number of green spending plans
'More convenient than ever': Government boosts on-street EV charging fund
Additional £2.5m of funding announced, as new Transport Secretary Grant Shapps declares that he wants electric cars to be 'normal rather than the exception'
Cabinet Reshuffle: Green Ministerial teams take shape
George Eustice returns to Defra alongside Therese Coffey, as allies of Boris Johnson are rewarded with key posts at Transport and Housing
No 10 hands Jaguar Land Rover £500m loan to develop electric cars
Meeting of carmakers also told of plan for new houses to have EV charging point
Rapid EV chargers to get 'pay as you go' treatment
Government signals it is 'prepared to intervene' to simplify EV charging payment, as new consultation aims to ensure every new home comes with domestic charge points
Labour promises to set transport emissions targets for rail, road, aviation and shipping
Shadow Transport Secretary Andy McDonald provides details on wide-ranging transport strategy that would put emissions reduction 'at the department's core'
Government promises 'clearer guidance' on driverless car trials
Ministers update code of practice in as bid to help build confidence in expanding autonomous vehicle trials
Government hails £48m green bus funding boost
New funding to deliver 263 ultra-low emission buses, doubling the number in the UK fleet
Solar trains: Government confirms funding for low carbon rail projects, but does it go far enough
Five projects to each received £350,000 as Department for Transport seeks to cut diesel emissions across the UK rail network
Going nowhere fast
UK road transport emissions are rising, EV sales are lagging behind leading markets, and the government is busy creating traffic jams
Number 10 denies government is planning to merge Departments for Business, Transport, and Culture
But Sun reports suggest proposal for new 'super-ministry' is under consideration, prompting fears climate change would slip down government priority list
Government sets EV 'smart' charger deadline
DfT sets July 2019 date for all subsidised home charge points to is aimed at boosting EV technology and uptake in the UK while also cutting down on energy bills
Budget: Lack of clarity over departmental plans sparks green industry concerns
Industry warns of the need for certainty on green policy, as Budget provides more questions than answers
In reverse gear? Government confirms cuts to electric vehicle grants
As the CCC calls on the government to strengthen efforts to tackle vehicle emissions, the government announces it is to slash electric vehicle grants by £1,000
Birmingham Declaration: Theresa May revs up £500m zero emission vehicle roadmap
Prime Minister to announce £106m R&D funding boost for zero emission vehicles, as industry talks up sweeping plans
Green number plates and electric bikes: Government revs up low carbon transport push
Department for Transport unveils new green transport proposals ahead of inaugural Zero Emission Vehicle Summit
Clean Van Commitment: UK fleets join forces to kick-start electric van switch
Tesco, Network Rail, and Anglian Water join new coalition that will today set out plans to replace 18,000 diesel vans with electric models by 2028