Less meat, more trees: UK climate advisors urge overhaul of 'unsustainable' farmland management
Committee on Climate Change tells ministers radical change in how land is managed across UK required reach net zero emissions
Defra launches natural capital tool to help businesses make greener decisions
Tool is the first time evidence and guidance about UK natural capital will be accessible in one place
Deteriorating environment risks becoming 'drag' on economy, UK advisors warn
Natural Capital Committee gives scathing assessment of UK progress on environmental goals and calls for stronger green governance after Brexit
Agriculture Bill: Government targets 'balance between food production and environment'
Defra to table updated Agriculture Bill in Parliament today, promising radical overhaul of 'bureaucratic' EU farming subsidies
Government to 'stand firm' on green standards as it rules out US chlorinated chicken imports
Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers issues firm promise UK will not chicken-out of EU food and environmental standards in US trade deal talks
'Counterproductive': Supermarket plastic crackdown risks graver environmental harm, report warns
Research highlights poorly thought-through approaches to tackling plastic pollution and failure of government leadership
Theresa Villiers: 'Updated' Agriculture Bill will return to Parliament this month
Government hopes Bill will be passed by the Spring, paving the way for payments under new subsidy scheme that prioritises environmental action to be delivered in 2021
Zac's back: Goldsmith to be given peerage and continue as Environment Minister
Controversial appointment will mean one of the Conservative's leading environmental champions will remain in government
UK set to miss a host of environmental goals, research shows
New analysis reveals targets covering air pollution, water quality, recycling, tree planting, renewable energy and biodiversity are all on track to be missed in the coming years
Money trees: Government unveils £50m market-based tree-planting scheme
Woodland Carbon Guarantee to provide farmers and landowners with long-term contracts to fund CO2-sequestering tree planting
Waste crime: Smart rubbish-tracking tech given £1m government boost
Environmental consultancy Anthesis and waste analytics company Topolytics secure grant funding to help digitise tracking of household and commercial waste
ONS: Total UK carbon emissions peaked 35 years later than conventional measures suggest
Fresh ONS assessment of UK carbon impact shows that when imported emissions are taken into account UK emissions peaked in 2007 rather than 1972
Boris Johnson to chair new climate cabinet committee
Prime Minister will lead new Cabinet-level body to oversee decarbonisation drive across Whitehall
'We are working at pace': Andrea Leadsom promises new net zero 'pathway'
Flurry of announcements as government confirms plans for Green GB Week, tables Environment Bill, and promises fresh action on transport emissions
Government tables 'groundbreaking' Environment Bill
Long-awaited legislation to deliver new environmental regulator and legally binding green targets
Detail not delay: Six things green businesses want from the Environment Bill
The government is preparing to publish its long-awaited Environment Bill - and its contents will be crucial to post-Brexit green governance
Queen's Speech: Green business hopes build for beefed up Environment Bill
The long-awaited Environment Bill is expected to set out details of UK's post-Brexit green regulatory regime - and sources expect a 'thundering big bill'
Businesses urged to sign up to new Clean Air Taskforce
As government launches latest clean air funding round, Environment Minister Rebecca Pow calls on businesses to join the likes of Uber, Engie, and Philips in backing new initiative
'Almost no progress': Much of UK still suffering from chronic air pollution, figures show
ClientEarth analysis of new government data shows 83 per cent of UK areas failed to comply with EU legal limits on nitrogen dioxide last year
'Food security crisis': MPs warn UK food imports at huge risk from climate breakdown
Environmental Audit Committee predicts nearly a fifth of the UK's fruit and vegetables come from countries exposed to severe climate risks, as new study makes case for more plant-based diets
Zac Goldsmith promoted to cabinet role as resignations spark mini-reshuffle
Goldsmith becomes Minister of State at Defra, as Rebecca Pow joins Department following Thérèse Coffey's promotion to Work and Pensions Secretary
National Farmers' Union unveils vision for net zero emissions by 2040
Farming trade body sets out aims for habitat restoration, energy crops, meat productivity and government policy support
Was the Spending Round greener than it looked?
There are positive signals the government is preparing for a decarbonisation drive
Spending Round: Defra wins funding boost but BEIS nets just £30m for Net Zero
Spending Round was slim pickings for green economy, but did include more cash for greener buses, £30m for Net Zero projects, and more money for air quality and biodiversity