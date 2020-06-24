David Miliband
John Kerry calls for global marine reserve expansion
US Secretary of State calls for action to protect 10 per cent of world's oceans in conservation zones
David Miliband to head global fight to prevent eco-disaster in oceans
As leader of a campaign being unveiled this week, the ex-foreign secretary says exploitation of the seas has led us to a crisis point
Meg Hillier appointed shadow energy and climate change secretary
Mary Creagh gets shadow environment post as "new generation" takes charge of opposition's green agenda
BusinessGreen Insight - Ed Miliband
James Murray and Will Nichols discuss the implications for green businesses of Ed Miliband's election as Labour leader
Miliband vows to defy anti-green focus groups
New Labour leader promises to pursue green policies, even if focus groups say there are no votes in environmental issues
The speech "Green Ed" should deliver to the Labour Party conference
Ed Miliband has not had long to sort out today's leader's speech to the Labour Party Conference – here is what he should say during the green section
Green Ed set to drive climate change up the political agenda
Friends of the Earth: "he is the greenest leader of the party to date"
David Miliband backs calls for emissions performance standard
Labour leadership candidate signals support for ban on unabated coal-fired power stations
David v Ed - which Miliband will be best for green business?
Regardless of which brother becomes the next leader of the opposition, environmental issues are set to become a more prominent feature of the political landscape
Miliband outlines plan for local renewable energy targets
Labour pledges to impose renewable energy targets on individual councils in an attempt to overcome Tory wind farm opposition
Labour and Lib Dems attack Tory climate scepticism
Miliband and Hughes slam Conservative leadership's failure to address Tory scepticism over need to tackle climate change
Labour and Tories clash over "climate-sceptic MPs"
Ed Miliband accuses Conservatives of being deeply "ambivalent" over climate change and seizes upon apparent suggestion that Ken Clarke is "climate sceptic"
Are we set for a green election?
As Gordon Brown fires the starting pistol on what promises to be the closest election in decades, green business leaders ask whether the low carbon economy could prove a vote winner
Miliband challenges Cameron to spell out renewable energy strategy
Energy and climate change secretary argues conflicting signals from Conservatives over renewables policy is "creating uncertainty for industry"
Miliband plots "local energy revolution"
New proposals designed to provide a boost to community-scale, council-operated renewable energy schemes
CCS legislation heads for crucial vote
Competing amendments to energy bill propose alternative measures for phasing out non-CCS coal-fired power plants
Updated: Walkout throws Copenhagen into crisis
Talks set to resume after African countries stage protest at rich nations' perceived attempt to ditch Kyoto
Conservatives to unveil green policy push
Osborne to announce plans for 10 per cent Whitehall emission target, new low-carbon investment bank, green ISAs and recycling incentive scheme
India and China ink climate pact, as Copenhagen speculation rumbles on
Countries agree to form unified front at Copenhagen Summit
Wind industry reveals plan for radar-friendly stealth turbines
As Prescott launches a blistering attack on "landowners and nimbys", Miliband announces £5 million radar research project
E.ON delays Kingsnorth plans but insists it is still in running for CCS funding
Question marks hang over government's CCS policy as falling energy demand prompts E.ON to shelve controversial plans for new coal-fired power plant
Tories pledge early approval for new nuclear and "clean coal"
Shadow energy and climate change minister Greg Clark maps out Conservative's green proposals
Gordon Brown's $100bn climate aid proposal is "only first offering"
Minister admits that other rich countries have yet to put money on the table to finance climate compensation and adaptation
Government announces additional £20m in green VC funding
Energy and climate change secretary Ed Miliband pledges to "speedily" plug funding gap for emerging clean-energy firms