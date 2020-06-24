David Cameron
Reports: Former adviser warned government it was 'exposed on Heathrow' over air quality
September 2015 memo by former Number 10 adviser emerges suggesting government "did not yet have answer" on air quality
Will Theresa May emerge as a green business hero or eco-villain?
Little is known about the new Prime Minister's stance on environmental issues, but as green businesses hope for a period of policy stability numerous challenges loom on the horizon
Was David Cameron the greenest prime minister ever?
In praise and condemnation of David Cameron's green record
Could Cameron's parting gift to the green economy secure his climate legacy?
As the turmoil in Westminster goes from bad to worse, Amber Rudd has given the green economy and the fight against climate change the boost it needed
David Cameron and Boris Johnson tussle over EU fishing laws
Boris Johnson tells BBC's Countryfile British fishing industry would be better off without 'crazy' EU regulation, as David Cameron claims fish stocks are recovering and value of UK industry is rising
RSPB and WWF urge backers to vote to stay in EU to protect UK wildlife
Charities say Brexit would mean ‘years of uncertainty', as David Cameron pledges to protect birds and habitats directives
Queen's Speech: Government will do something vague and undefined about climate change, just don't ask what
The near complete absence of climate change from the annual parliamentary set piece only underscores the sense of drift within government on a host of environmental and energy issues
Conservative backbenchers urge Cameron to back Fifth Carbon Budget
20 'Green Tories' write to Prime Minister calling on him to adopt Committee on Climate Change recommendations for post-2030 carbon targets
UK among 21 countries 'decoupling' emissions from growth, says WRI
Analysis of 67 countries over 14 years details how leading economies achieved growth while also cutting their carbon emissions
David Cameron backs local solar project and hails public 'enthusiasm' for clean technology
Community solar project in Prime Minister's constituency reveals it has raised almost £350,000 from local residents, but experts fear it could be one of the last of its type for some time thanks to government policy change
The environment doesn't stop at borders': Green economy experts offer their view on Brexit
As referendum campaigning kicks off, BusinessGreen takes the pulse of what the green economy thinks about the prospects of Brexit
David Cameron's constituents offered chance to invest in one UK's last high-return community solar farms
Southill Community Energy launches share offer for residents to invest in community solar farm in Oxfordshire, one of the last projects in the country to receive higher subsidy rates
The climate rhetoric gulf between Obama and Cameron has never been wider
As President Obama asks why anyone would not want to accelerate clean tech investment, David Cameron comes up with an answer of sorts
Cameron dismisses climate policy criticism as 'total, utter nonsense'
Under stern questioning from MPs on the Liaison Committee Cameron, Prime Minister insists UK is 'overachieving' against carbon targets and will continue to do so
David Cameron quizzed on climate policy - Live Blog
The Prime Minister this afternoon appears before the Liaison Committee of MPs with questions expected on the Paris Agreement, CCS, green investment, and flooding
Cameron to be quizzed over carbon capture confusion - but can he come up with some answers?
MPs will want to know how the Prime Minister has moved from regarding CCS as 'absolutely crucial' to publicly questioning whether it even works
Cameron insists no flood defence scheme has been cancelled since 2010
Row over flood strategy reignites as Jeremy Corbyn accuses Prime Minister of overseeing a wave of cancellations and cuts to flood defences
Cost of UK floods tops £5bn, with thousands facing financial ruin
Leading accountant says many victims have inadequate or non-existent insurance, as PM faces growing anger over north-south ‘funding gap'
Prime Minister implies CCS technology 'isn't working'
David Cameron defends controversial decision to ditch £1bn demonstration funding for carbon capture and storage, declaring 'we made the right choice'
What does a global climate deal mean for the UK?
Paris Agreement should give UK more confidence to back renewable energy and make deep emissions cuts, say onlookers
It's not just about grandchildren, Dave, what are you going to tell green business?
The Prime Minister wants world leaders to consider the impact of climate change on their grandchildren, but if he wants to accelerate climate action there are shorter term concerns that need addressing
David Cameron: "We should be taking action against climate change today"
David Cameron's speech to COP21 Summit in Paris - in full
COP21: David Cameron to highlight key role of business in tackling climate change
Prime Minister to argue long-term Paris climate deal will provide investor certainty that low carbon economy needs
Paris climate summit day one: live blog
BusinessGreen brings you the highlights from the first day of COP21 in the French capital