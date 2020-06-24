dairy
Global dairy giants team up for industry-wide sustainability drive
New initiative aims to help dairy firms embrace sustainability practices and streamline supply chain auditing
Dairy cooperative Arla Foods targets net zero carbon emissions by 2050
Arla, one of world's largest dairy firms, plans to reduce CO2 per litre of milk by 30 per cent by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050
Meat and dairy emissions on course to become world's biggest polluter
First-of-its-kind study warns meat and dairy consumption must be curbed to meet international climate targets
Reports: Sainsbury's to stock plant-based meat next to real meat in its chillers
400 of retailer's larger supermarkets to stock vegan-friendly 'fake meats' designed to be as close to the real thing as possible
Avoiding meat and dairy is 'single biggest way' to reduce your impact on Earth
Biggest analysis to date reveals huge footprint of livestock - it provides just 18 per cent of calories but takes up 83 per cent of farmland