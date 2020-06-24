Cycling
'Further and faster': Government bows to CCC advice, promises action on energy efficiency and green transport
Government response to Committee on Climate Change includes launch of first ever 'Transport Decarbonisation Plan', pledging to take 'cross modal' approach to net zero transport system
E-bike sales could power past 1.5 million a year mark by 2050
Cycling retailer Halfords forecasts huge growth for electric-powered bicycle market will deliver environmental and health benefits
From e-bikes to electric bin lorries: Scotland gets £10m green business boost
Scotland's electricity distributor SP Energy Networks awards cash to 21 green economy projects
Speed, scares, and cycle paths: My week with an e-bike
Did the freezing temperatures put her off, or was some extra pedal power enough to turn BusinessGreen's Madeleine Cuff into a city cycling convert?
Lack of funding holding back progress on sustainable travel, say councils
Councils claim they could do more to boost cycling, walking and public transport use if they had more cash
City of London launches cargo bike deliveries in bid to curb air pollution
Following successful trial over Christmas, bicycle deliveries will be rolled out to businesses across the Square Mile
Review: Volt Metro folding e-bike
John Leonard takes the latest commuter-friendly e-bike for a spin
London drivers to pay diesel 'parking charge'
Westminster Council to become first in the country to impose higher parking charges on diesel drivers in bid to tackle capital's air pollution crisis
Sadiq Khan celebrates putting London's cycling budget on a par with Denmark
Mayor's Office says new £154m a year investment plan for cycling represents nearly double the amount spent under Boris Johnson
As delegates touch down in Morocco, Marrakesh wheels out Africa's first bike-sharing scheme
Climate conference delegates will be able to wheel their way to Bab Ighli venue thanks to new five-year city cycle scheme
Exeter wheels out UK's first electric bike-share scheme
E-bikes are now available to rent from five docking sites across the city, with more coming soon
How Stage Intelligence is bringing Tour de France precision to urban bike sharing schemes
London-based firm Stage Intelligence uses artificial intelligence to capture data and drive efficiencies in bike hire schemes
Government launches £60m sustainable travel competition to boost walking and cycling
Councils invited to bid for access to Department for Transport fund
Government hands £21m to local councils to promote green transport
Cash from Department for Transport will be used to back 23 greener transport projects across the UK
Health benefits of walking or cycling outweigh air pollution risks
Major new study finds overall health benefits of active travel outweigh pollution risks in 99 per cent of the world's cities
Could the future of electric cars be bikes?
PodRide is the latest in a line of vehicles which blur the lines between bikes and cars
Bike lanes study shows support for new routes across ages and political views
Major British Cycling poll shows majority backing for more bike routes among virtually all groups, even if it means longer commutes for drivers
Cash for cycling? Polluted Milan wants to pay commuters to bike to work
With its serious pollution problem and notorious driving styles, Milan is hardly renowned as a cycle-friendly city - but a radical new scheme aims to change that
Iconic green brands team up as Brompton Bicycle offers Nissan LEAF to staff
Staff at high profile bicycle firm offered chance to purchase electric car through salary sacrifice scheme
Why the cycling sector is growing faster than golf
The cycling sector is booming - and Alliance Trust Investments reckons it could offer some attractive investment opportunities
Ten per cent of London's transport budget should go to cycling, say Greens
Five mayoral candidates including Goldsmith and Khan also supported pedestrianising Oxford Street
Hundreds of businesses promote bike benefits on Cycle to Work Day
Almost 900 businesses sign up to scheme which allows employees to buy bikes in a tax efficient way through their salary
Green Party calls for cyclists to be allowed to skip red lights
Party urges London to replicate new Paris scheme in order to make city more friendly to cyclists
Walking and cycling saves UK £1m a day
Sustainable transport campaigners call for five per cent of transport budget to be ring-fenced for walking and cycling