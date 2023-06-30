'Greener, fairer city': Transport for London gears up major cycling drive

Transport for London has unveiled a plan to grow the number of cycle journeys taken in the capital by a third by building out the cycle network and delivering new measures to improve road safety.

The Cycling Action Plan, unveiled yesterday, sets out targets to grow the number of daily cycle journeys to 1.6 million by 2030, up from 1.2 million in 2022.

Increasing cycling's appeal to disadvantaged communities that have historically not participated in the transport mode is a critical pillar of the plan.

It sets out proposals to explore the launch of concessionary fares on the Santander cycle hire scheme and a plan to fund cycling training for more than 40,000 children and 20,000 adults.

The plan also includes a target to install 42,000 residential cycle parking spaces by 2030, in a move that will help space-strapped Londoners an opportunity to store their bikes securely on the street.

TfL is also aiming to ensure that, by 2030, 40 per cent of Londoners live within 400 meters of its 'cycleway' cycle network, up from 22 per cent in 2022.

TfL said the expansion of the network, alongside a push to increase local traffic reduction, could help tackle major barrier to increasing cycling barriers: road danger and fear of collisions.

"Our new Cycling Action Plan sets out our commitment to further boost the numbers of cyclists across our city and increase participation from London's diverse communities," said Will Norman, London walking and cycling commissioner. "We want London to be the best city in the world to cycle in, and breaking down barriers to participation and access to it is a big part of that. Alongside London's boroughs and other partners we will continue our efforts to expand cycling to build a greener, fairer city for everyone."

There has been a 155 per cent increase in the number of daily cycle journeys since 2000, TfL said, noting that cycling trips had continued to rise since 2019 despite trips across all transport modes falling over the last three years.

Christina Calderato, TfL director of transport strategy and policy, said cycling plays a "vital role" in London's transport network that could help tackle road danger, traffic congestion, the climate emergency and air pollution.

"We've made significant progress with cycling in recent years and we recognise that we need to go even further," she said. "This plan sets out significant new targets to ensure that cycling is a realistic choice for all Londoners. We'll continue to work closely with boroughs across the capital, alongside other partners, to make sure that we deliver on cycling for the benefit of everyone."

