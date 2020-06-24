Covering Climate Now
Bloomberg launches new climate-focused global media brand
Bloomberg Green becomes latest addition to global media empire, promising to 'bring clarity and data where there is currently fog and fear'
A Climate Change: An unstoppable movement takes hold
As part of the Covering Climate Now initiative António Guterres issues a fresh call for more businesses and government's to join the fast-expanding climate movement
Covering Climate Now: Top journalists give their views on climate change in the media
BusinessGreen speaks to a range of journalists about how the media treats climate change, and what it takes to get green business stories into the news
Covering Climate Now: How to harness PR and communications in pursuit of net zero
A host of top PR professionals provide tips and insight on how green businesses can positively influence the defining story of our time
Climate Strike: How leading green businesses are responding to Friday's global strike
Some firms are shutting up shop, others are offering the chance to go on strike, and some have decided climate action starts in the office - Here's your low-down on how firms around the world are handling the climate strike
Have you got the climate crisis covered?
The challenge presented by the Covering Climate Now campaign should not be the sole concern of the media, other businesses have a role to play in improving climate coverage too
'A no-brainer': Why striking for climate is good for business
For some businesses, the reputation boost among employees and consumers outweighs the financial impact of striking for the climate
Covering Climate Now: 170 media outlets pledge week of climate coverage
BusinessGreen among 170 media titles around the world dedicating a week of special coverage to the climate crisis next month