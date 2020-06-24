court
People over profits: Learning from the rise in climate change lawsuits
Companies are increasingly in the firing line for climate litigation, argues Rebecca Byrnes at LSE's Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment
Dutch appeals court upholds 'historic' climate ruling
The Hague Court of Appeals rules Dutch government must reduce emissions by at least 25 per cent by 2020 compared to 1990 levels
What do Britons make of the green economy? Five key takeaways from ClientEarth's climate poll
More than 2,000 UK adults were quizzed by YouGov on climate impacts, renewables, litigation, green investment and fossil fuels - BusinessGreen rounds up the results
Net Zero: Judge blocks judicial review hearing for UK carbon target case
Campaign group Plan B says it is 'surprised and disappointed' by decision and will lodge an appeal against High Court ruling
Net Zero: Judge postpones decision on UK carbon target case
Plan B Earth is seeking a judicial review of UK government's failure to fast track more ambitious 2050 climate targets, but will have to wait on Judge's decision