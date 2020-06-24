councils
ClientEarth puts councils 'on notice' over climate inaction
Campaigning climate lawyers warn they will bring legal challenges against councils who fail to demonstrate action to tackle the climate emergency
Plans unveiled for £40m green energy hub to cut bills and CO2 in West Sussex
Integrated and innovative solar, battery, electric vehicle, heat pump, and CHP technologies to be deployed in West Sussex by green tech consortium
How to build greener, healthier cities
Mott MacDonald's Catriona Waddington sets out the key actions policymakers and businesses can take to build healthier cities