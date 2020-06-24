CORSIA
Shell Aviation inks deal to supply sustainable aviation fuel to Lufthansa in US airport
Firm promises to develop 'scalable supply' of sustainable aviation fuels under new multi-year partnership with World Energy
British Airways begins carbon offsetting domestic flights
Airline has promised to offset all domestic flights as part of plan to hit net zero emissions by 2050
The net zero decade? 10 key trends to watch for the 2020s
PART ONE: The next ten years are set to be decisive in the fight against climate change - here are the key trends that will shape the global green economy
Offset costs could weigh on EU airlines' credit ratings, S&P warns
Global ratings agency says costs of offsetting carbon emissions likely to pile pressure on airlines already struggling to stay afloat
Airlines call for increased public funding to help cut carbon emissions
UK trade group Airlines UK warns net zero by 2050 will not be achieved without more government support for green aviation technology development
British Airways sets net zero by 2050 goal, promises to carbon offset all domestic flights
International Airlines Group becomes first airline group to set net zero target for mid-century, as company pledges to invest in green fuels and more efficient aircraft
Prepping for take-off? Shell and BA step up backing for waste-based jet fuel plant
Velocys secures new investment to help complete plans for Lincolnshire biorefinery project
UK accused of ignoring obligations on aviation emissions
NGOs say others also in breach of 1998 convention by failing to disclose details on policies
CORSIA is a unique opportunity to make growth in international aviation carbon-neutral
But Europe must step up to ensure strict standards, argues EDF's Baroness Bryony Worthington
UN aviation body agrees to close carbon emissions loophole
Rules to avoid double-counting of emissions cuts are a step forward, say campaigners, but more assurances are needed to meet the sector's climate promises
Airlines under pressure to act on emissions
New research suggests airlines' climate plans fall well short of Paris Agreement targets
'Papering over the cracks': New aviation strategy relies on success of CORSIA to deliver promised 'green growth'
Long awaited Aviation 2050 strategy sets path for continued growth in UK aviation sector, relying on international action to limit emissions
Third runway: Heathrow unveils plan for 'carbon neutral' growth
Airport reveals plans to incentivise electric flight and sustainable fuels on its runways, while investing in peatland restoration and lobbying for stronger global climate action
Neste and Air BP ink green jet fuel partnership
New alliance aims to scale up supply chain for sustainable aviation fuels
Pilot problems? China ducks out of first phase of global aviation emissions scheme
China formally withdraws from early phase of high profile CORSIA carbon offset, just as government unveils sweeping new pollution crackdown
CORSIA: Green groups left 'extremely disappointed' as aviation agency waters down offset deal rules
Campaigners argue rulebook for impending CORSIA offset deal will reward airlines for using fossil fuels
Crash landing: Is the aviation sector's global climate deal already in danger of being watered down?
Six European nations have hinted any further dilution of green standards in the CORSIA carbon offset scheme could see them pull out of the flagship deal
Holiday blues: Tourism's climate impact far greater than previously estimated
Carbon emissions from tourism - including flights, food and shopping - is four times higher than we thought, new research reveals
Aviation giants call for CORSIA carbon offsetting scheme to be cleared for take-off
Air Transport Action Group call on more states to embrace voluntary phase of imminent carbon offsetting scheme
EasyJet backs electric planes for commercial lift off
Low cost airline backing plans to build electric-powered commercial passenger jets for short-haul routes
Easyjet cuts carbon emissions intensity 30 per cent since 2000
Carbon emissions per passenger for every kilometre travelled dips below 80 grams for the first time
Heathrow: We have a carbon ambition, but not a plan
New sustainability strategy is a bold commitment to becoming a greener airport, but executives admit no one yet has the answers on whether carbon-neutral growth is really possible for the industry