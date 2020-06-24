COP-15
Qatar wins bid to host COP18
Decision will also see South Korea host preparatory meeting
Greenland: Taking the drama of COP15 to the stage
Jessica Shankleman is left a little cold by Greenland's attempt to inject drama into the climate change crisis
UN climate finance report demands global tax hike
UN committee cautions mechanisms for raising $100bn a year by 2020 will only prove feasible with international climate deal and carbon pricing
UN confirms extra Bonn climate meeting
Meeting scheduled for 9-11 April after diplomats push for additional negotiating time ahead of Mexico Summit
Getting past the public-private divide may be COP15's most enduring achievement
Copenhagen may have failed to deliver a binding deal, but it is rapidly emerging that the absence of an international climate change treaty will not derail the private sector's low-carbon ambitions
Energy efficiency investment top priority, says BP chief
And Copenhagen wasn't a failure but a moment of reality
UN optimistic on Mexico climate treaty
As Indian environment minister launches a blistering attack on Ed Miliband, Yvo de Boer says international climate talks have entered a "cooling-off period "
Germany stands by carbon target, US insists Copenhagen delivered progress
Germany to stick with 40 per cent carbon cuts by 2020, despite failure of Copenhagen to deliver binding international targets
Copenhagen blame game sparked by failure to properly explain Danish Text
Aubrey Meyer and Terry O'Connell of the Global Commons Institute argue that the Copenhagen Summit came close to agreeing an equitable means of tackling climate change, but was let down politicians' failure to spell out their support for the contraction...
BASIC countries to meet ahead of crucial Copenhagen Accord deadline
New Delhi meeting to further cement BASIC coalition ahead of next round of climate change talks
New role for Chinese negotiator sparks speculation over Copenhagen fallout
He Yafei shifted from position in foreign ministry after clashing with Obama and Merkel at Copenhagen
Miliband: UK will push EU to raise emissions target to 30 per cent
Energy and climate change secretary says he will work to persuade other countries to raise levels of ambition following "disappointing" Copenhagen Summit
Clean tech investors predict bumper 2010
Increased government subsidies and recovering credit market more than compensate for disappointing Copenhagen Summit
Copenhagen climate deal: Spectacular failure - or a few important steps?
The Guardian asks leading climate change experts for their assessment of the Copenhagen deal
China and India hit back at Copenhagen accusations
Officials insist emerging nations are not to blame for summit's failure to deliver more ambitious emissions targets
Brown: new global climate body needed to accelerate post-Copenhagen talks
Climate change negotiations should not be held to ransom by small number of countries, says PM
Copenhagen was horribly disappointing, but it was not an unmitigated failure
Chaotic? Yes. Frustrating? Certainly. But for green businesses the Copenhagen Summit was more success than failure
Copenhagen: The last-ditch drama that saved the deal from collapse
In the end it came down to frantic horse trading between exhausted politicians
Copenhagen Accord - the reaction
Responses to Copenhagen deal range from cautious optimism to outright despair
Businesses give Copenhagen cautious welcome
It was not the ambitious and binding agreement business leaders had been hoping for, but nor was it the disaster NGOs claim
Copenhagen ends, finger-pointing begins
Industrialised nations accuse China of blocking any attempt to include global emission targets in final accord