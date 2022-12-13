COP15: Despite slow start, hopes for a new era of business accountability remain high

Talks to deliver a new global pact for nature protection may have got off to a sluggish start at the COP15 Biodiversity Summit in Montreal, but observers remain optimistic the meeting could yet usher in a new era in how the private sector appraises nature.

As the crucial biodiversity talks enter their final week, diplomats assembled in Montreal continue to debate the wording of the various clauses of the Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) as they look to finalise a global treaty to reverse the destruction of nature around the world by 2030.

Observers noted that despite consensus being reached on a number of issues sitting outside the GBF, progress on creating consensus around the broad terms of the pact remains slow, prompting fears the final text could be watered down when high-level political negotiations commence later this week.

In a press conference this morning, Elizabeth Mrema, executive secretary of the UN Convention of Biological Diversity (CBD), said consensus had been reached across roughly a third of the work that had to be agreed at COP15, but noted many of the provisions contained in the GBF were still to be finalised.

"What remains ahead of us and ahead of the negotiations is the negotiation and adoption of the new global biodiversity framework," she said. "The contact groups led by the two co-chairs responsible for the new GBF, as well as a host of other colleagues from around the world, have been working hard to seek consensus, reduce options in the text and lift the brackets. They are making progress, but more needs to be done."

BusinessGreen understands that countries are yet to address some of the most hotly contested and important parts of the draft text, including the 30 by 30 target to protect 30 per cent of the Earth's land and sea by 2030 and targets to tackle species extinction.

Discussions around finance mobilisation are also at a relatively early stage, despite being among the most contentious parts of the negotiations, according to observers.

Meanwhile, there remains a lack of consensus about whether the term 'nature-based solutions' should be included in the text, and how human rights and the rights of Indigenous peoples and local communities should be treated.

COP15 President Huang Runqiu acknowledged this morning that there remained "a lot of big gaps" in the final text, particularly around resource allocation, digital sequence information (DSI) of genetic resources, monitoring and reporting, evaluation of progress, and capacity building.

Up to 130 ministers are expected to attend the talks later this week for the Summit's high-level segment, including the UK's Environment Secretary Therese Coffey and international environment minister Zac Goldsmith.

Negotiations this afternoon are expected to see a number of targets in the GBF debated, including Target 15 which covers nature-risk reporting at large businesses and financial institutions.

The talks remain a long way from their conclusion and a number of countries are understood to be opposing calls for an ambitious agreement to be finalised, but Natural England chair Tony Juniper said he remained confident COP15 could usher in a new relationship between business and nature, akin to how the landmark Paris Agreement catalysed the adoption of climate targets across the corporate world.

"This could be the point in which [nature] starts to get really mainstreamed into asset management and into the strategies that companies adopt for the future," he said. "Alongside the net zero target which now shaping a lot of portfolio management and shaping agendas of companies, we will hopefully begin to see the rise of nature-positive as a real organising principle for the private sector."

Green groups have raised concerns about the significant presence of businesses at the Montreal talks, warning that firms looking to lobby on behalf of their short-term interests could hamper progress towards an ambitious agreement.

But Juniper welcomed the record level of business engagement at the summit, noting that progressive private sector engagement had played a key role in the creation of the Paris Agreement.

"It is very positive there are so many companies here that are looking for frameworks that can help them to adopt nature-positive business strategies," he said. "I think there's a parallel here with climate change. If you look back to the Paris meeting in 2015 when we saw a real shift in ambition, one of the dynamics in play was a very strong presence from the finance and corporate sectors."

Most notably hundreds of businesses have backed a call, convened by the Business for Nature coalition, for nature-risk reporting to become mandatory at large firms by 2030.

Sophie Dembinski, policy lead at non-profit search engine Ecosia, reflected there was a business endorsements of nature protection outcomes at the COP held a particular cachet.

"Business can help to create certainty," she told BusinessGreen. "Governments change all the time … Business can be a good community in terms of being stable once you get their endorsement."

And earlier today 150 financial firms with over $24tr of assets backed a public call for governments to deliver a sweeping and ambitious new treaty featuring demanding targets and comprehensive policies to help ensure biodiversity loss is reversed.

The statement warns that biodiversity loss "threatens our ability and the ability of future generations to live and thrive in a healthy, peaceful and prosperous world", and that an ambitious global treaty is urgently needed to halt and reverse worrying trends that pose a huge threat to long term economic progress and stability.

As such the statement calls on governments to "provide an agreement that creates the clarity and action to align all economic actors, including finance, to halt and reverse nature loss, and contribute to nature-based solutions to climate change, a fair and just transition, and other sustainable development challenges".