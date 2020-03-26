consumers
Selfridges cleans up beauty aisle with ban on single-use wipes
Customer research found significant concern for the impact of plastic pollution, but low awareness that wipes contain plastic
Powering Progress Together Hub
All the news and analysis from Shell's latest summit on the transition towards a lower carbon future
Environmental responsibility more important to millennials than a snazzy brand image, survey finds
Survey finds millennials willing to reward brands with greener practices
Costa commits to coffee cup recycling bin rollout
Coffee chain says installation of dedicated cup recycling bins in over 2,000 stores could cut waste by 30 million cups a year
Good Energy launches online renewables marketplace for business customers
Part funded by government, 'Selectricity' platform is currently being used by National Trust, Eden Project and others to choose where their energy comes from
Turn 'frightful' horror story of pumpkin food waste into cooking opportunity, urge campaigners
Pumpkin food waste from last Halloween could have made enough soup for everyone in the country
Ecotricity announces winter price hike
Green energy specialist says government policy and cost increases from grid operators have forced it to up its prices for first time in four years
Veggie Pret is here to stay, says chief executive
Sales at Soho pilot store remain higher than before its vegetarian-only conversion, company reveals
Smart meter popularity soars (among those who have one)
Survey shows nearly eight out of 10 of those who have a smart meter would recommend getting the device
How do you make sure people actually use smart meters?
The number of smart meters installed in the UK is set to skyrocket under government plans, but how can businesses take advantage of the massive opportunities they offer?
Millennials will drive future value for energy utilities, survey finds
Accenture survey finds a strong discrepancy between attitudes of younger and older Brits towards clean tech products
CMA calls for reforms to Contracts for Difference process
Major report from competition authority says decision to awards several projects outside the competitive CfD process in 2014 is likely to have resulted in higher energy bills
The DIY energy market - how 'prosumers' will take the lead in the energy transition
ClientEarth's Josh Roberts predicts community energy projects can play a major role in engaging people with the clean energy they use
Why appearing to put planet before profit may actually harm a firm's image
New study suggests companies should be careful not to brag about environmental "win-wins"
Study: Sustainable diets will 'future-proof' food service sector
New WWF-backed report argues there is a compelling case for food service sector to drive adoption of sustainable diets
COP21: Can Marketeers answer the consumption conundrum?
Christina Elvers and Chris Webb of the CDKN fear marketeers are missing from some of the key business discussions at the Paris Summit
Smart meters are empowering people to make greener choices about their energy use
The latest government figures show nearly two million smart meters have been installed in the UK and they are changing the way people think about energy, says Sacha Deshmukh
Positive Luxury: How high-end fashion, jewellery, and travel are buying into sustainability
The woman behind the 'FairTrade of luxury goods' on how affluent consumers can drive positive change across the retail world
Poll: Six in 10 Brits would consider fitting solar panels
Mintel research highlights popularity of solar PV, with market set to hit 11GW in 2018
Consumers declare green energy should be technology priority
Poll reveals two thirds of people want renewable energy to be the primary focus for new technology development
How Opower is tempting customers to change their energy use
US energy management software company says it can save the UK $1bn a year with a mix of financial and environmental messaging
Poll: Public may stomach energy bill rises for a greener grid
EY survey finds 48 per cent of people would pay more towards investment in energy infrastructure, renewables and combating climate change
Green consumer spending grew in 2013, despite solar drop-off
Ethical Consumer research reveals huge growth in demand for electric cars thanks to tax breaks
Should the district heating industry be regulated?
New Which? report warns customers are feeling ripped off and baffled by emerging technology