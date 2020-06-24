Conservative Environment Network
A tale of two Tories
The two candidates to be the next Prime Minister are on board with the UK's net zero transition, but what, asks Michael Holder, does that mean in practice?
Johnson promises to 'advance' UK green agenda as Hunt warns of 'tough' net zero choices ahead
Prime Ministerial candidates seek to rally support for their green agendas from influential group of Conservative MPs
Climate strikes: Are schoolchildren finally opening politicians' ears to the case for climate action?
A survey shows more than half of the British public support today's school strikes for climate action, while leading government figures have now also given the protests their blessing
Green Tories band together to drive Westminster environmental agenda
New Westminster caucus organised by Conservative Environment Network will bring together green-minded MPs, Cabinet Ministers, and Committee chairs to address environmental issues
Obituary: Sam Barker, director of the Conservative Environment Network
'An incredible advocate for a greener and more sustainable society'