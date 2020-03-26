Climate Coalition
Celebrities call on Boris Johnson to make 'tackling the climate emergency a top priority'
Ellie Goulding, Charles Dance, and Lucy Siegle among group writing to the new Prime Minister to call for immediate introduction of 10 year climate action plan
Survey: 70 per cent of UK public want urgent climate action
As candidates to become Prime Minister reassert support for net zero goal, major survey reveals climate change has become a 'mainstream issue' for the British public
In the climate fight, hope springs eternal
The actions of businesses, from sports clubs to supermarkets, should inspire optimism for tackling climate change, says WWF's Gareth Redmond-King
Rain stops play: How climate change is already disrupting UK sport
Extreme weather, coastal erosion, and changing climate is taking its toll on iconic British sports