IEA: Global coal demand set to remain broadly flat over next two years

Despite rapidly expanding renewables capacity worldwide, surging demand for electricity is expected to keep coal demand on an even keel in 2024 and 2024
Global coal demand is set to remain broadly flat over the next two years, as surging electricity demand in a number of major economies offsets the ongoing rapid expansion of solar and wind capacity worldwide,...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.