Over a quarter of UK adults considering not having children due to climate change

clock • 3 min read
Over a quarter of UK adults considering not having children due to climate change

New polling commissioned by The Climate Coalition shows 18-24 year olds most likely to delay or not have children due to fears surrounding climate change

Over a quarter of UK adults have said they are "having doubts" about having children due to escalating fears surrounding climate change and its impact on future generations, fresh analysis from The Climate...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Course correction: How the aviation industry needs to re-navigate its flight path to net zero

Plans advance for Teesside Green Lithium refinery

Most read
01

Fitch raises thermal coal price predictions as energy crisis deepens

21 September 2022 • 2 min read
02

'World's biggest': Drax inks pioneering carbon removals deal with Respira International

21 September 2022 • 2 min read
03

'We need a robust plan': Business leaders urge PM to accelerate net zero transition to tackle energy crisis

21 September 2022 • 6 min read
04

'Get Britain building': Chancellor lifts block on onshore wind projects in new 'growth plan'

23 September 2022 • 11 min read
05

Octopus Energy to double payments for homes which sell solar power back to grid

21 September 2022 • 2 min read

More on Climate change

Not enough time: PwC warns G20 countries are not decarbonising fast enough to meet 1.5C goals
Policy

Not enough time: PwC warns G20 countries are not decarbonising fast enough to meet 1.5C goals

PwC's Net Zero Economy Index finds decarbonisation rates among G20 countries are falling 'alarmingly short' of global climate targets

Amber Rolt
clock 22 September 2022 • 5 min read
'More frequent and more deadly': How the escalating climate crisis is impacting global livelihoods
Climate change

'More frequent and more deadly': How the escalating climate crisis is impacting global livelihoods

Extreme hunger, fear and increased financial risk among effects of growing global climate crisis

Amber Rolt
clock 16 September 2022 • 8 min read
Farming field on fire during extreme heatwave in Hertfordshire in the summer 2022 heatwave | Credit: iStock
Climate change

'Uncharted territory of destruction': WMO warns climate impacts are worsening as emissions rise

New report warns world is 'heading in wrong direction' post-pandemic resulting in a 48 per cent chance the global 1.5C temperature goal could be temporarily breached in next five years

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 13 September 2022 • 5 min read